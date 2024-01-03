időjárás 9°C Benjámin , Genovéva 2024. január 3.
A protracted crisis is expected with terrorist organizations also active in the region

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Szecsődi Barna
1 órája
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war. The Middle East has entered into a multi-strand, increasingly dangerous spiral after the Hamas attack on October 7. Magyar Nemzet asked Meszar Tarik, senior researcher at the Eurasia Center and the Migration Research Institute about the current state of the war and the chances of a regional escalation.

As the researcher said, we have witnessed a very intense Israeli counter-attack on the Gaza Strip after the terrorist attack on October 7, 

and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is critical. 

Hamas terrorists have entrenched themselves in various tunnel systems in the proximity of schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities, and the civilian population is unable to leave the closed zone in the south, not being allowed to flee to Egypt, said Meszar Tarik adding that many people are now heading north, after Israeli forces announced that they will focus on the southern part of the Strip in the coming months.

On Israel having to face various militant groups, terrorist organisations and multiple Iranian-backed militias at the same time, the researcher said that this is a very complex and major problem. As he explained, there have now been attempts to bomb Israel from Iraq, for example, but these missiles have been intercepted by the Iron Dome system. 

This is a multi-front war, which is why the international community needs to help. The United States has destroyed Houthi ships on the Red Sea in the last few days,

he recalled. The best way to eliminate these militant organizations, according to the researcher, is to cut off their funding, which is the main aim of the war, and a goal both Israel and the United States are doing a lot to achieve.

On the issue of terrorist recruitment, the researcher said that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are growing up in very difficult conditions, young people are full of hatred and are easily radicalized, making it easy for Hamas and other terrorist organisations to recruit.

Commenting on the intense role of the Houthis, the leading researcher noted that a growing number of people are concerned about why these militant groups are attacking and threatening global supply chains.

Yemen is currently facing an economic crisis and the Houthis control a large part of the territory. Despite the crisis, these attacks have managed to forge unity in the country, distracting people from the domestic problems. 

These events fit right in with Iran's geopolitical interests, so Iran is likely to be closely involved in the attacks. Iran is also actively supporting these terrorist organizations financially, to the tune of around $100 million a year, according to the CIA's evidence. However, the expert says that Iran will not engage openly in a war with Israel, but are battling through proxies.

In conclusion, regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinians, Meszar Tarik said that everything depends on how Israeli party politics develops. If Benjamin Netanyahu is no longer prime minister, the Israeli position may change.  International will, including the United States and European countries, is calling for a two-state solution in the long term. And that can only happen if the terrorist organizations are eradicated, according to the senior researcher at the Eurasia Center and the Migration Research Institute.

Cover photo: Palestinians view rubble after an Israeli airstrike hits the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on December 25, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohamed Saber)

 

Ajánló

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The three leaders described family as the best environment for raising children, who mark the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth.
Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Foreign Minister Szijjarto confirmed reports that Hamas had killed another Israeli-Hungarian national.
Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

The new Polish government may have instructed PAP, the Polish state news agency, not to publish the opposition's statement.
President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

In her New Year’s speech, President Novak wished all Hungarians a year filled with hope.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

