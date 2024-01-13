időjárás °C Veronika 2024. január 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Veronika
2024. január 13.
magyar

PM Orban: We Must Achieve Change in Brussels

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban: We Must Achieve Change in Brussels

Hungary's majority ruling party Fidesz posted the words of Viktor Orban on its social media page. In the prime minister's view, "the post-liberal age that we are waiting for to supersede the current progressive liberal sport, will not happen by itself, someone has to do it," the post reads.

And who better to do it than us?

PM Orban poses the rhetorical question, adding, "for this, we need to reshape the political palette."

Fidesz makes clear in its post that

a change in regime is needed.

"Every opportunity exists in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections to turn the balance of power in our favor with a well thought-out operation. We must achieve a change in Brussels," the party points out.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Idős férfit ütöttek el Salgótarjánban

Idős férfit ütöttek el Salgótarjánban

origo.hu
Újabb Dancing with the Stars szereplőre talált rá a szerelem

Újabb Dancing with the Stars szereplőre talált rá a szerelem

origo.hu
Fontos információ derült ki Eugénia hercegnő újszülött kisbabájával kapcsolatban

Fontos információ derült ki Eugénia hercegnő újszülött kisbabájával kapcsolatban

borsonline.hu
Átadták a hárommilliárd forintból megépült Szent Borbála-hidat – de még nem lehet használni

Átadták a hárommilliárd forintból megépült Szent Borbála-hidat – de még nem lehet használni

vg.hu
Gyászol a népszerű zenész: gyomorrákban hunyt el fiatal felesége

Gyászol a népszerű zenész: gyomorrákban hunyt el fiatal felesége

ripost.hu
Itt a vég? Úgy tűnik, Ukrajna elérte a katonai mozgósítás határait

Itt a vég? Úgy tűnik, Ukrajna elérte a katonai mozgósítás határait

mandiner.hu
Tóth Gabi bevallotta, miben hibázott

Tóth Gabi bevallotta, miben hibázott

origo.hu
Bundesliga: a Bayern hazai győzelemmel tisztelgett Beckenbauer emléke előtt

Bundesliga: a Bayern hazai győzelemmel tisztelgett Beckenbauer emléke előtt

nemzetisport.hu
Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

life.hu
Újra a palermói bíróság elé állt Matteo Salvini + videó

Újra a palermói bíróság elé állt Matteo Salvini + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Orosz–ukrán háború: Ukrajna elérte a katonai mozgósítás határait

Orosz–ukrán háború: Ukrajna elérte a katonai mozgósítás határait

magyarnemzet.hu
Kiizzadta a győzelmet Montenegró ellen, csoportja élén a magyar válogatott

Kiizzadta a győzelmet Montenegró ellen, csoportja élén a magyar válogatott

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Migration Costs Weigh Heavily On German Taxpayers

Migration Costs Weigh Heavily On German Taxpayers

If Berlin continues to admit migrants, it will create an even bigger hole in the economy.
"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Warsaw, demanding the release of two imprisoned politicians.
PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

Europe is in a political crisis, with no EU politician other than Viktor Orban having a vision, according to the sociologist.
Fidesz MEP: What's Due To Hungarians Is Due!

Fidesz MEP: What's Due To Hungarians Is Due!

The treasonous policies of the 'dollar left' have failed, the politician said.
Germany On The Brink of Exhaustion

Germany On The Brink of Exhaustion

People can see and feel that there is a giant problem.
Migration Poses New Challenges for EU

Migration Poses New Challenges for EU

Bloc members are taking action under state's competence to tackle the escalating migration crisis.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Ujhelyi váratlan húzása: véresen komolyan veszi Orbán megbuktatását

István nem tréfál.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu