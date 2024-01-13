PM Orban: We Must Achieve Change in Brussels

Hungary's majority ruling party Fidesz posted the words of Viktor Orban on its social media page. In the prime minister's view, "the post-liberal age that we are waiting for to supersede the current progressive liberal sport, will not happen by itself, someone has to do it," the post reads.

And who better to do it than us?

PM Orban poses the rhetorical question, adding, "for this, we need to reshape the political palette."

Fidesz makes clear in its post that

a change in regime is needed.

"Every opportunity exists in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections to turn the balance of power in our favor with a well thought-out operation. We must achieve a change in Brussels," the party points out.