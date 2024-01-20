időjárás °C Fábián , Sebestyén 2024. január 20.
President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

Hungary's head of state was interviewed by the American CNBC.

What I just would like to emphasize is that we are not at war. The NATO countries are not at war, the EU countries are not at war,

Hungary's president pointed out speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war. "So even if we support, and we keep further supporting Ukraine, we shouldn't get militarily involved in this war," Katalin Novak stressed, adding that "we should avoid the escalation of war,"

and we shouldn't find ourselves in a third world war.

"2024 shouldn't be 1914," Katalin Novak said, referring to the First World War.

2024 should be the year of peace rather than the year of war,

she stated in conclusion.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Sandor Palace, Hungarian President Katalin Novak speaks to Steve Sedgwick, journalist for CNBC, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18, 2024 (Photo:MTI/Sandor Palace

Globalist-Liberal Camp Kicks Off EP Election Campaign by Slamming Hungary

Globalist-Liberal Camp Kicks Off EP Election Campaign by Slamming Hungary

Funds for Hungary are unlikely to be jeopardized by the current fierce table-pounding.
Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

Hungary will not cave on the Child Protection Act and the rejection of illegal migration.
PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

Hungarians belong to the West, but come from the East.
PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview on public radio.
Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

Following Belgium, it's Hungary's turn to assume the EU rotating presidency. Similar to Belgium, Hungary's presidency will also take place under special circumstances.
His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

The Slovak prime minister's recent visit was analyzed by Agnes Vass, a researcher at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs.
Csépányi Balázs

Páros lábbal szállt Zalatnay Saroltába Gyurcsány véresszájú médiahadserege

Bűn, ha valaki békét akar?

