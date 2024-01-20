President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

What I just would like to emphasize is that we are not at war. The NATO countries are not at war, the EU countries are not at war,

Hungary's president pointed out speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war. "So even if we support, and we keep further supporting Ukraine, we shouldn't get militarily involved in this war," Katalin Novak stressed, adding that "we should avoid the escalation of war,"

and we shouldn't find ourselves in a third world war.

"2024 shouldn't be 1914," Katalin Novak said, referring to the First World War.

2024 should be the year of peace rather than the year of war,

she stated in conclusion.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Sandor Palace, Hungarian President Katalin Novak speaks to Steve Sedgwick, journalist for CNBC, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18, 2024 (Photo:MTI/Sandor Palace