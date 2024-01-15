Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Meanwhile, farmers announced the biggest ever demonstration in the works for Monday, with hundreds of thousands expected in Berlin. The wave of discontent seems to be spilling across the borders of Germany, with spontaneous protests developing in Romania, and Austrian farmers growing louder.
The decisions of the Scholz government are slowly making the livelihood of farmers impossible.
"How much money have they taken from farmers?" Nogradi poses the question which he then promptly answers:
Four hundred million euros a year - they hiked the cost of gasoline and diesel and introduced a tax on agricultural vehicles. We are talking about a fraction of the aid and loans to Ukraine.
"Germany provides fifty percent of the funding within the EU, and as it stands, Scholz is refusing to hand Ukraine Taurus missiles, which have a range reaching into Russia's interior. In all else, Berlin is in agreement with Washington. The German government is so weakened that it is barely able to advocate for its own interests," Nogradi explained.
Olaf Scholz is not a major player on the international stage either. Although he was the last visitor to the Kremlin before the war broke out, when he asked Vladimir Putin if he would see Russian air force planes bombing Ukraine on his way back to Germany, the Russian president did not reply. While Merkel was able to discuss all matters with Putin in Russian,
Scholz carries no authority, he couldn't even manage without an interpreter. The German economy and government are not delivering on expectations, and France is vying to take over Europe's leadership from Germany,
the expert stressed.
Cover photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: MTI/EPA/Martin Divisek)