Abigél, Alex
2024. február 9.
Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

Magyar Nemzet
57 perce
Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

Through its alternative network, Action for Democracy (A4D) will easily find its way to US President Joe Biden's ambassadors, Mandiner reports. The organization's network is linked to the Democratic Party in the US, and its policies serve the party interests. The anti-Orban motivation underlying the surface democracy and rule of law buffoonery, is explained even by A4D as Viktor Orban's popularity among Republicans makes his administration an affront to the interests of the Democratic Party.

Another false claim by Action for Democracy, an organization also meddling in the 2022 Hungarian elections, has been exposed in the wake of recently published video footage on X (formerly Twitter), Mandiner reports. Not only has it been revealed that project financing occurs not through purported micro-donations from the public, but by stock speculator George Soros, and also that members of A4D's international advisory board, including the renowned professor and general, are involved in the day-to-day operational activities.

 

The meeting 

"We recently went to Warsaw and I organized the meetings, because, you know, it was easier for me to get a meeting with Ambassador Brzezinski or the German ambassador," says Kati Marton, chair of the A4D advisory board (but listed as only a member on their website). 

The meetings, she said, were necessary "because there, in Poland, there are going to be very critical elections, very critical ones".

Marton's statement contradicts the disclaimer on A4D's own website stating that advisory board members are not involved in day-to-day decision-making and are not aware of the organisation's support activities in the target countries. This information had earlier also been contradicted by Peter Marki-Zay, the Hungarian opposition's joint candidate for prime minister in 2022, when he said that Kati Marton and her friends had done a lot of work and collected a lot of support "from Hungarians outside Hungary, and obviously not only from Hungarians, to make the campaign successful". Magyar Nemzet writes about Kati Marton's connection with Soros in an earlier article series

Marton, who grew up in an elite environment in Budapest, called Hungarians a "stupid, ignorant society" and the town of Miskolc an unpleasant city.

In the last two years, A4D has targeted Poland, Slovakia and Brazil, among others, as "battlegrounds" in which the organization acted on behalf of the global world order against sovereignists in their elections. This action, of course in 'civilian packaging' primarily took the form of supporting liberal NGOs and media products.

 

The Democratic Party's diplomatic network?

A4D's network is linked to the Democratic Party in the US and its policies serve the party interests. The new posted videos also reveal that the anti-Orban motivation underlying the surface democracy and rule of law buffoonery, is explained by A4D as Viktor Orban's popularity among Republicans makes him and his administration an affront to the interests of the Democratic party.

Through her network of Democratic Party contacts, Marton is best placed to organize an alternative, quasi-civilian, quasi-diplomatic network for A4D. 

Kati Marton is well known in influential Washington and New York circles from her days as a television journalist and the ex-wife of now deceased American public personalities. She is also a personal friend of the current US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Marton's second husband was Richard Holbrooke, a star diplomat linked to the Clinton administration, and their wedding took place in 1995 at the Zugligeti Road residence of the then Ambassador to Budapest Donald Blinken, the father of the current secretary of state. It is hard to imagine Marton having even the slightest difficulty mobilizing any US diplomat for the A4D cause.

David Koranyi, founder and CEO of the organization, had previously worked in Brussels for five years. This could bolster A4D's influence in the EU.

The Ambassador Brzezinski referred to by Marton in the released video is Mark Brzezinski, the current Biden administration representative in Warsaw and son of former Democratic Party national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, one of the best-known US foreign policy strategists. The A4D's personal connections are further bolstered by the fact that the elder Brzezinski was the boss and then personal good friend of Hungarian-born Charles Gati, another A4D advisory board member. And Gati's wife, Toby Trister Gati, was the head of the US State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research during the Clinton administration in the 1990s.

 

Cover photo: David Koranyi and Gergely Karacsony (Photo: Mandiner)

