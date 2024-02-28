Elemér 2024. február 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Ákos, Bátor
2024. február 28.
magyar

Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

Munkatársunktól
45 perce
Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

A complaint has been filed on suspicion of incitement against a community and a risk to national security after Hungarians living in Transcarpathia received phone threats, according to information obtained by Magyar Nemzet. Istvan Tenyi, known for his complaints in the public interest, reported the case to three authorities: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Constitution Protection Office.

„"We'll chop you up, Hungarians!", "Flee fast, traitors!", "Hungarians are parasites!", "Get out of Ukraine!", "Whoever doesn't run will be the first one!"

read the threats many Transcarpathian Hungarians received in text messages and via the Telegram messaging channel on Monday, as Magyar Nemzet reported earlier.

The messages all included the same image: a hooded, masked man with Ukraine's coat of arms on his chest and a huge knife in his left hand. He is standing on a map of Transcarpathia, pointing towards Hungary and masses of people are fleeing in that direction. The captions below the drawing are alternately in the Hungarian and Ukrainian languages. The knife is a recurring motif, as is the phrase "Get out, you b*tch!".

Source: Telegram

According to journalists close to the Ukrainian government, the messaging is a Russian provocation. The military administration of Transcarpathia said that the incident was a Russian information operation aiming to provoke hostility between the local ethnic minorities. The authority advises anyone receiving such a text message to block the sender.

In its brief statement, the authority  did not distance itself from the incident and failed to promise to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Istvan Tenyi asked the authorities to investigate whether the incident poses a risk to national security. On the basis of the relevant provisions, he initiated an inquiry into the case and an investigation - with the involvement of the Constitution Protection Office - if needed in order to identify the possible perpetrators and establish a suspicion of criminal activity.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Családi ház kertjébe zuhant egy repülőgép Budaörsön

Családi ház kertjébe zuhant egy repülőgép Budaörsön

origo.hu
Zelenszkij újabb elképesztő hazugsággal bukott le

Zelenszkij újabb elképesztő hazugsággal bukott le

origo.hu
"Vérzik a szívem" - Szoboszlai bejelentette a szomorú hírt

"Vérzik a szívem" - Szoboszlai bejelentette a szomorú hírt

metropol.hu
Zelenszkijék figyelmeztetése: Oroszország a Majdan 3-ra készül + videó

Zelenszkijék figyelmeztetése: Oroszország a Majdan 3-ra készül + videó

hirtv.hu
Gyászol Koltai Róbert: „Még fel sem tudtam fogni”

Gyászol Koltai Róbert: „Még fel sem tudtam fogni”

ripost.hu
Olaszországban mindenki arról beszél, miért nyert Magyarország

Olaszországban mindenki arról beszél, miért nyert Magyarország

mandiner.hu
Megszületett az ítélet a Hableány-katasztrófa ügyében

Megszületett az ítélet a Hableány-katasztrófa ügyében

origo.hu
Golovin Vlagyimir: Fontos megoldani a balátlövőposztot

Golovin Vlagyimir: Fontos megoldani a balátlövőposztot

nemzetisport.hu
Meglepő bejelentést tett Orbán Viktor: Alkotmányos joggá válhat a készpénzhasználat

Meglepő bejelentést tett Orbán Viktor: Alkotmányos joggá válhat a készpénzhasználat

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb botrány a Várnegyedben, óriási károk keletkezhettek

Újabb botrány a Várnegyedben, óriási károk keletkezhettek

magyarnemzet.hu
Pedofil kezén kattant a bilincs Szigetszentmiklóson

Pedofil kezén kattant a bilincs Szigetszentmiklóson

hirtv.hu
Izzott a levegő a stúdióban: Csintalan a földbe döngölte Márki-Zay Péter

Izzott a levegő a stúdióban: Csintalan a földbe döngölte Márki-Zay Péter

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM Welcomes Outcome of V4 Summit

Hungary FM Welcomes Outcome of V4 Summit

The prime ministers of the four Visegrad Group countries agreed on continuing their cooperation.
Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Hungary's defense minister also stated that the era of European peace has come to an end
The Future for Transcarpathia Hungarians, Tied to Ukraine's Predicament

The Future for Transcarpathia Hungarians, Tied to Ukraine's Predicament

Gyorgy Dunda, director of a Hungarian newspaper in Transcarpathia, and Istvan Ijgyarto, former ambassador to Kyiv, have described the situation of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.
Brussels’ Power Play: Disdain for the Common Citizen

Brussels’ Power Play: Disdain for the Common Citizen

Fidesz MEP Edina Toth was the voice of reason in the European Parliament.
MPs Elect New President of the Republic

MPs Elect New President of the Republic

Hungary's National Assembly accepted outgoing head of state Katalin Novak's resignation.
Leaving Nothing To Chance, Pressman Repeatedly Checks On Dollar Left in Parliament

Leaving Nothing To Chance, Pressman Repeatedly Checks On Dollar Left in Parliament

Even in parliament, the dollar left is dancing to Washington's tune under the stern gaze of US observers.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szabó Tímea csúnyán pórul járt, a fagyi visszanyalt

Újabb baloldali blama.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu