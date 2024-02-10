Elvira 2024. február 10.
2024. február 10.
FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

The Hungarian government has always been honest about its strategy and goals, something that's made possible by the unique political stability in our country. However, the room for reasoned debate in Europe has become extremely narrow, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Boston.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Harvard University Institute of Political Science on Ukraine's aid package adopted at last week's EU summit, FM Szijjarto underlined that Hungary had two important preconditions for supporting it. These, he said, were met, so there was no need to veto the joint decision again.

It is a common occurrence for one government to raise a crucial issue while others feign ignorance, clearly indicating the absence of room to conduct a sensible discourse on strategic issues in recent years, and the situation is deteriorating, the foreign minister emphasized.

If we put forward such a demand, the usual response is not to discuss it, or study it with a view to finding a solution, but to label us as Putin's friends, Kremlin propagandists, or perhaps Russian spies,

 - Mr Szijjarto has said.

If there were space for rational dialogue, mutual respect, and a willingness for those advocating democracy to genuinely listen to opinions diverging slightly from the majority, then these ideological debates and stigmatizations could be averted he stressed.

Then, he underlined that the government has always been honest about its strategy and goals, which is made possible by the unique political stability that persists in Hungary. 

So, we can honestly say that we say what we do, and we do what we say,

 - he said.
 

In an exchange of views regarding Europe's global political situation, FM Szijjarto underscored that while the United States often criticizes the Hungary-Russia nuclear cooperation, it bought $1 billion worth of uranium from Russia last year, and US companies are also involved in the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant. 

Until someone invents a way to carry natural gas home in a backpack, energy supply will depend on infrastructure and pipelines, FM Szijjarto stated.  He recalled that five or six years ago, the Hungarian government signed a contract with ExxonMobil to procure natural gas to be extracted in Romania, but the US company eventually withdrew from the project. 

Similarly, the EU is not helping to expand the network in south-eastern Europe, and Croatia has increased its oil transit fees five-fold, he said.

Diversification without physical infrastructure is just a fairy tale,

 - he added.

Regarding the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession, Mr Szijjarto emphasized that the government had already tabled a proposal on the issue, but parliament has not yet put it on its agenda, because many MPs are offended that some Swedish politicians have for years been describing Hungary as a dictatorship with a government that is illegitimate, and now they're asking for a favor.

He said he found it insulting that Sweden has refused to make certain confidence-building gestures, with its prime minister traveling to Ankara but not to Budapest. He expressed hope that the Budapest visit would eventually happen, and that Stockholm would get the green light from Hungary's parliament at the end of February. 

FM Szijjarto also made mention of the fact that trade between the EU and China was worth an annual 865 billion euros last year, of which Hungary accounted for 1.2 per cent.  

He pointed out that Hungary had become a primary target for Chinese investment in Central Europe, something made possible by the German industry, as all three major German premium car brands have a manufacturing base in Hungary and are heavily dependent on their Chinese suppliers. 

Responding to questions from the audience, FM Szijjarto explained that he did not believe Russia would risk attacking a NATO ally, citing the principle of collective defense. 

Obviously, we are much stronger than Russia, NATO is much stronger than the Russian militarily,

- he underlined. 

It's easy to make various statements in Brussels or Washington, FM Szijjarto has said, adding that he also condemned the Ukraine war and called for an end to it when he spoke before a thousand-strong audience at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends a debate at Harvard University (Photo: Facebook)

