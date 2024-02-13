Ella , Linda 2024. február 13.
Ella, Linda
2024. február 13.
Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, harshly criticized the Hungarian Left for its attitude toward child protection and pedophilia on HírTV's program on Monday evening.

In Miklos Szantho's view, taking responsibility for something is missing from the vocabulary of the Left and categories like morality and morals have long been worn out. 

The Left's point of gravity is hypocrisy, deceit and fake news, he said referring to a piece in The New York Times that presented Katalin Novak's resignation as if she had to step down because of a sex scandal. He then recalled that Andras Arato, the head of Klubradio, penned an article in a rather uncouth fashion about the resignation of Hungarian President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga's withdrawal from public life.

It is clear that in Hungary, with the exception of the Hungarian Left, everyone agrees with zero tolerance for pedophilia. Novak and Varga held and continue to hold this stance, and the right wing has always had a very straight posture and consistent behavior in relation to child protection and action against pedophilia. This is also shown by the child protection law, which the Hungarian Left did not vote for,

he emphasized.

If we look at the performance of Hungarian left-wing press outlets on the issue of pedophilia, Miklos Szantho said, we really get the feeling that it is time to stop and ask who can speak from some kind of moral pedestal. 

Katalin Novak and Judit Varga are equipped with more integrity than the entire Hungarian Left.  They make a mistake, they draw the consequences, they behave responsibly and then the Hungarian Left with its past sins attacks them, and  starts to develop a terribly  loathsome, hypocritical smear campaign.

Miklos Szantho pointed out.

Click HERE to watch the full interview on Hir TV.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Hir TV)

idézőjelVélemény
Kobza Miklós

Moralizálnak az abúzus vámszedői

Ha elfogynak a szavak, csak a düh és a harag marad.

