Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

In Miklos Szantho's view, taking responsibility for something is missing from the vocabulary of the Left and categories like morality and morals have long been worn out.

The Left's point of gravity is hypocrisy, deceit and fake news, he said referring to a piece in The New York Times that presented Katalin Novak's resignation as if she had to step down because of a sex scandal. He then recalled that Andras Arato, the head of Klubradio, penned an article in a rather uncouth fashion about the resignation of Hungarian President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga's withdrawal from public life.

It is clear that in Hungary, with the exception of the Hungarian Left, everyone agrees with zero tolerance for pedophilia. Novak and Varga held and continue to hold this stance, and the right wing has always had a very straight posture and consistent behavior in relation to child protection and action against pedophilia. This is also shown by the child protection law, which the Hungarian Left did not vote for,

he emphasized.