Hungary and Romania Want to Extend Schengen Area

"Our borders are meant to protect and not to hinder us. Eliminating the Schengen border between Hungary and Romania is in the common interest of both countries," Janos Lazar shared on his social media page. He added: "The priority of the upcoming Hungarian EU Presidency is to clear all obstacles to Romania's accession.

Removing the Schengen border between Hungary and Romania is in the common interest of both countries,”

Hungary's minister of construction and transport emphasized in the video. He also serves as the member of parliament for the constituency including the border town of Nagylak, where 13 million entries and exits take place a year.

If anyone, then I fully understand what the dismantling of the Schengen border there would mean, and that the European Union and the Brussels bureaucracy are misusing their power and are excessively bureaucratic. Romania and all the Hungarians living here have experienced that. This is an abuse of power regarding the Schengen area,

the minister stated, adding that Romania is being held back, while others, like Ukraine, are being guaranteed a fast-track.

"Migrants and Ukrainian grain can come freely into the European Union, but for Romania, the Schengen conditional system has remained in the framework of land crossings,"

the minister emphasized, noting that changes to take effect on March 31 on air and sea routes is a giant step forward, and that this is, for example, a common strategic interest on which the two countries can work together, and that trade and economic relations are also important from an economic perspective.

A priority and very important objective of the Hungarian EU presidency, Lazar pointed out, is to remove all obstacles in the way of Romania's accession to the Schengen area.