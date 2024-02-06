Dorottya , Dóra 2024. február 6.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Dóra, Dorottya
2024. február 6.
magyar

Hungary and Romania Want to Extend Schengen Area

Magyar Nemzet
28 perce
Hungary and Romania Want to Extend Schengen Area

"Our borders are meant to protect and not to hinder us. Eliminating the Schengen border between Hungary and Romania is in the common interest of both countries," Janos Lazar shared on his  social media page. He added: "The priority of the upcoming Hungarian EU Presidency is to clear all obstacles to Romania's accession.

Removing the Schengen border between Hungary and Romania is in the common interest of both countries,”

Hungary's minister of construction and transport emphasized in the video. He also serves as the member of parliament for the constituency including the border town of Nagylak, where 13 million entries and exits take place a year.

If anyone, then I fully understand what the dismantling of the Schengen border there would mean, and that the European Union and the Brussels bureaucracy are misusing their power and are excessively bureaucratic. Romania and all the Hungarians living here have experienced that. This is an abuse of power regarding the Schengen area,

the minister stated, adding that Romania is being held back, while others, like Ukraine, are being guaranteed a fast-track. 

"Migrants and Ukrainian grain can come freely into the European Union, but for Romania, the Schengen conditional system has remained in the framework of land crossings,"

the minister emphasized, noting that changes to take effect on March 31 on air and sea routes is a giant step forward, and that this is, for example, a common strategic interest on which the two countries can work together, and that trade and economic relations are also important from an economic perspective.

A priority and very important objective of the Hungarian EU presidency, Lazar pointed out, is to remove all obstacles in the way of Romania's accession to the Schengen area. 

Cover photo: Janos Lazar, Hungarian minister of construction and transport (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)] 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Marad a tavaszias idő, de valami nagyon elrontja

Marad a tavaszias idő, de valami nagyon elrontja

origo.hu
Minden részlet kiderül Bruce Willis gyógyíthatatlan betegségéről

Minden részlet kiderül Bruce Willis gyógyíthatatlan betegségéről

origo.hu
Rémisztő látvány: valóban egy ufót vett fel a Google kamerája?

Rémisztő látvány: valóban egy ufót vett fel a Google kamerája?

borsonline.hu
Miért nem lehet egy kalap alá venni a Dobrev, a Donáth, vagy a Bauer családdal Bayer Zsoltot?

Miért nem lehet egy kalap alá venni a Dobrev, a Donáth, vagy a Bauer családdal Bayer Zsoltot?

hirtv.hu
Újabb fordulat Vadon Jani utódjának ügyében, Sebestyén Balázsék döntöttek

Újabb fordulat Vadon Jani utódjának ügyében, Sebestyén Balázsék döntöttek

ripost.hu
Orbán Viktor ideje nemhogy lejárt, hanem most jött igazán divatba

Orbán Viktor ideje nemhogy lejárt, hanem most jött igazán divatba

hirtv.hu
Ennyit nyert Molnár Anikó a lottón

Ennyit nyert Molnár Anikó a lottón

origo.hu
Képek: lenyűgöző Szoboszlai Dominik új tetoválása

Képek: lenyűgöző Szoboszlai Dominik új tetoválása

nemzetisport.hu
A Manchester City magyar futballistája nagy gólt lőtt a bajnokin + videó

A Manchester City magyar futballistája nagy gólt lőtt a bajnokin + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Videón, amint lecsap a TEK a zalai kocsma titkos játéktermére

Videón, amint lecsap a TEK a zalai kocsma titkos játéktermére

magyarnemzet.hu
Bayer Zsolt: Még egyszer, utoljára a nagyapámról

Bayer Zsolt: Még egyszer, utoljára a nagyapámról

magyarnemzet.hu
Hazugság, megcsalás és botrány a szépségkiránynő-választás körül

Hazugság, megcsalás és botrány a szépségkiránynő-választás körül

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Farmers: "Keep Your Bureaucratic Crap!"

Farmers: "Keep Your Bureaucratic Crap!"

EU farmers and the Austrian right are protesting against Brussels' Eurocratic madness.
Viktor Orban Outwits Everyone in Brussels

Viktor Orban Outwits Everyone in Brussels

Not all news gets to Soros's Bulgarian TV channels, stressed Georgi Markov, a former constitutional judge living in Hungary.
Miklos Szantho on CPAC Hungary 2024: We Must Show That We Are Not Alone! + Video

Miklos Szantho on CPAC Hungary 2024: We Must Show That We Are Not Alone! + Video

The Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights also announced the keynote speaker for the event.
Shocking Figure: Life Expectancy for Ukrainian Men Plummets

Shocking Figure: Life Expectancy for Ukrainian Men Plummets

Almost two years after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, a staggering figure has come to light: life expectancy for Ukrainian men has fallen by 10 years.
Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary's foreign minister was asked about the EU summit, EU arms deliveries, Russia-Hungary relations, and Sweden's NATO accession.
Former Czech PM Agrees With Viktor Orban

Former Czech PM Agrees With Viktor Orban

What the Hungarian prime minister wanted to know is legitimate, Andrej Babis says.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Nem lesz sikeres a legújabb Meloni-terv

Nem a mi erkölcsi kötelességünk megoldani a fekete kontinens vég nélküli krízi­seit.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu