Donát 2024. február 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Donát
2024. február 17.
magyar

Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

Szecsődi Barna
1 órája
Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

"The visiting US senators can see for themselves the excellent economic cooperation between our two countries, get to know the beautiful sights of Hungary, and we welcome the congressional delegation just as every foreign visitor in Hungary, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet. "Hungary is a sovereign country, and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies," he added.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, a delegation of four US senators are scheduled to visit Hungary on Sunday. According to the official reason for the visit, the mission will focus on "strategic issues confronting NATO and Hungary". The size of the delegation, made up of members of the Senate Committee of Foreign Relations and the Senate NATO Observer Group,

is itself highly demonstrative and unusual in diplomatic practice.

In response to Magyar Nemzet's question, Peter Szijjarto said that 

naturally, we welcome the senators just as every foreign visitor. We’re glad that they’re coming, because they’ll be able to see with their own eyes that everything they read about Hungary in the liberal American media is a blatant lie, and that we in Hungary are in no way an obstacle to Hungarian-US cooperation and its improvement.

The senators can also see for themselves that the economic cooperation between our two countries is excellent, the foreign minister said.

If they’re coming with the purpose of telling us how we ought to live or what decisions we ought to make, I wouldn’t recommend that because it wouldn’t be worth it,

the minister told Magyar Nemzet, adding that he is not aware of the senators having any plans to meet anyone from Hungary’s government sector, noting that their counterparts are the Hungarian members of parliament.

It is not worth the effort to exert pressure because Hungary is a sovereign country and we think that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies. The Hungarian parliament is the sovereign parliament of a sovereign country, and does not bring decisions on various important issues on the basis of visits by congressional delegations,

the foreign minister said, stating Hungary's position.

 

Our position on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership is clear. We await the Swedish prime minister’s visit to Hungary. I think that if he was able to visit Turkiye during the ratification process, then he can also pay us a visit,

 Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in response to another question from Magyar Nemzet

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Teljes a hallgatás a Klubrádió legújabb botrányában

Teljes a hallgatás a Klubrádió legújabb botrányában

origo.hu
Gyalázatos, hogy a magyar embereket részeg, fogatlan bunkóknak mutatják

Gyalázatos, hogy a magyar embereket részeg, fogatlan bunkóknak mutatják

origo.hu
Ez a csillagjegy ma szerelmi téren meggondolatlan lépésre szánja rá magát

Ez a csillagjegy ma szerelmi téren meggondolatlan lépésre szánja rá magát

metropol.hu
Szívhez szóló üzenettel emlékezett meg a tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt Jakab Ferenc virológusról kollégája, barátja

Szívhez szóló üzenettel emlékezett meg a tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt Jakab Ferenc virológusról kollégája, barátja

mandiner.hu
Elkeserítő dolgot találtak a Föld legmélyebb pontján, összeszorult a tudósok szíve

Elkeserítő dolgot találtak a Föld legmélyebb pontján, összeszorult a tudósok szíve

ripost.hu
A péntek esti influenszertüntetés nemzetbiztonsági veszéllyel járhat

A péntek esti influenszertüntetés nemzetbiztonsági veszéllyel járhat

hirtv.hu
Itt a várt bejelentés Donald Trumpról

Itt a várt bejelentés Donald Trumpról

origo.hu
A korábbi Forma-1-es világbajnok nem akarja átvenni Hamilton helyét a Mercedesnél

A korábbi Forma-1-es világbajnok nem akarja átvenni Hamilton helyét a Mercedesnél

origo.hu
Pankotai Lili a TASZ segítségével akarta megleckéztetni a volt iskoláját, végül ez lett belőle

Pankotai Lili a TASZ segítségével akarta megleckéztetni a volt iskoláját, végül ez lett belőle

magyarnemzet.hu
Súlyos kérdések Novák-ügyben

Súlyos kérdések Novák-ügyben

magyarnemzet.hu
Az alvilág rettegett ura amerikai ügynök volt? (2. rész)

Az alvilág rettegett ura amerikai ügynök volt? (2. rész)

magyarnemzet.hu
Valóra vált Orwell látomása

Valóra vált Orwell látomása

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia's secret services and military leadership are operating effectively, according to the Russian Federation's Ambassador to Budapest.
How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

"The news about the textbook came to the Hungarian media from a biased news outlet and in a deliberately distorted form.”
Sanctions Slowly, But Surely Encroaching On Russia-Hungary Ties

Sanctions Slowly, But Surely Encroaching On Russia-Hungary Ties

"We are not trying to convince each other that our views are the only viable option.”
Russia Grew Stronger As a Result of Sanctions

Russia Grew Stronger As a Result of Sanctions

Russia's economic growth exceeds 3.5 percent of GDP. The country has low public debt, rising real wages and low unemployment rates.
Russia Views Its Security As A Top Priority

Russia Views Its Security As A Top Priority

For now, the West has no intention of abandoning its anti-Russia policies, according to Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Russia's ambassador to Budapest.
Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Hungary, just like Türkiye, continues to argue for peace.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Bródy János nem bírta ki, durván nekiment Orbánéknak

Megszólalt a zenész, bár ne tette volna!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu