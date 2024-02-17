Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

As Magyar Nemzet reported, a delegation of four US senators are scheduled to visit Hungary on Sunday. According to the official reason for the visit, the mission will focus on "strategic issues confronting NATO and Hungary". The size of the delegation, made up of members of the Senate Committee of Foreign Relations and the Senate NATO Observer Group,

is itself highly demonstrative and unusual in diplomatic practice.

In response to Magyar Nemzet's question, Peter Szijjarto said that

naturally, we welcome the senators just as every foreign visitor. We’re glad that they’re coming, because they’ll be able to see with their own eyes that everything they read about Hungary in the liberal American media is a blatant lie, and that we in Hungary are in no way an obstacle to Hungarian-US cooperation and its improvement.

The senators can also see for themselves that the economic cooperation between our two countries is excellent, the foreign minister said.

If they’re coming with the purpose of telling us how we ought to live or what decisions we ought to make, I wouldn’t recommend that because it wouldn’t be worth it,

the minister told Magyar Nemzet, adding that he is not aware of the senators having any plans to meet anyone from Hungary’s government sector, noting that their counterparts are the Hungarian members of parliament.

It is not worth the effort to exert pressure because Hungary is a sovereign country and we think that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies. The Hungarian parliament is the sovereign parliament of a sovereign country, and does not bring decisions on various important issues on the basis of visits by congressional delegations,

the foreign minister said, stating Hungary's position.