Ajánló

MPs Elect New President of the Republic

Hungary's National Assembly accepted outgoing head of state Katalin Novak's resignation.

War Reporter Who Fooled The Taliban, Was in US Arrest, Is Wanted By Houthis

Mohammed Al Arab has covered eleven wars and had many a narrow escape.

PM Orban: The Rules Must Guarantee That This Never Reoccurs

There was only one way to decide the clemency issue, and that was to reject it. Hungary has zero tolerance in cases related to child protection.

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

In his latest Facebook post, FM Szijjarto welcomed Donald Trump's landslide victory. Earlier, Mr Trump had described Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as a tough, smart man.

FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

Until now, communism has been the only system that elevated the standardization of individuals to the level of ideology.

Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

The European Union continues the process of amending the EU treaties with Donald Tusk’s assistance.