US Turns Up the Pressure

On the initiative of the opposition, Speaker Laszlo Kover convened an extraordinary session of Parliament on Monday. The meeting was initiated by the Hungarian Socialists (MSZP) and supported by the Democratic Coalition (DK), Momentum, Jobbik, Dialogue and LMP party groups, and one independent MEP. In addition to the final vote on Sweden's accession to NATO, two opposition motions were also put on the agenda. The proposal on Sweden's accession to NATO was debated in Parliament on March 1 last year leaving only the final decision pending.
Fidesz announced last week that the government parties would not participate in the meeting initiated by the opposition. Thus, due to the lack of a quorum, the extraordinary session of the parliament ended after the pre-agenda speeches.
Green-lighting Swedish membership in NATO could be scheduled for the very beginning of the regular parliamentary session, but this requires a meeting between the two prime ministers in Budapest, the Fidesz group leader pointed out. Mate Kocsis wrote on his Facebook page that if accession is important to the Swedes, they will come here, just as they went to Turkey.