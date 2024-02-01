Ukraine's FM: PM Orban and FM Szijjarto Are Pro-Hungarian, Not Pro-Russian

In an interview with Telex, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba emphasized that

neither PM Viktor Orbán, nor FM Peter Szijjarto are pro-Russian, they are pro-Hungarian, as is demonstrated by the Hungarian foreign minister's respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The politician underscored that he and FM Szijjarto had an open and frank discussion, managing to dispel many doubts during their meeting. He added that although they both believe that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are important, they disagree on how to achieve it. According to Ukraine's foreign minister, Russia can only be stopped and forced to take a seat at the negotiating table on the battlefield.

Every country has its own internal political situation and each country makes different statements, but we cannot allow them to disrupt our bilateral relations,

– he said.

Mr Kuleba underlined that that they had been informed of a death threat addressed to FM Peter Szijjarto, and that - speaking in Hungary - Laszlo Toroczkai had hinted that if Ukraine were to lose its statehood as a result of the war, Hungary would lay claim to Transcarpathia.