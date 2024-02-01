Ukraine's FM: PM Orban and FM Szijjarto Are Pro-Hungarian, Not Pro-Russian

The Ukrainian politician expressed confidence that Hungary would support Ukraine's EU accession in the future. He said he believes that Hungary is not blocking Ukraine's approach to achieve NATO membership, either.
At the joint press conference, FM Szijjarto described the restoration of good neighborly relations as a common interest, adding that the situation of national minorities was the topic most discussed during Monday's talks. Ukraine's foreign minister emphasized during his interview that the disputes in Ukraine regarding this issue began in 2015, and they can be linked to Russia's 2014 attack. However, he added that
the two countries are now on the road to settling these disputes.
Cover photo: Ukrainian FM Dmitro Kuleba and Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto attend a joint press briefing following their meeting in Uzhhorod on January 29, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Janos Nemes)