Ex-Budapest Chief Also Suggested Alexandra Szentkiralyi's Mayoral Candidature, Here's Why

Former Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos told news portal Hirado.hu what he thinks about Fidesz's decision to nominate Alexandra Szentkiralyi in the upcoming mayoral election:

Alexandra Szentkiralyi has the best overview of the whole spectrum of local government, knows the city, has strong lobbying power and communicates well, while David Vitezy jabbers aggressively and Karacsony usually just whines,

the ex-mayor said, adding that

"Now that we know the three main candidates that can be seriously considered, the context has changed. It is important that there is a woman in the running. It is a positive development in today's world for a woman to lead a major city of millions: Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro had a female mayor as early as 20 years ago. Appearance does matter, and it makes a difference what the person becoming the face of the city is like," he pointed out. When asked if he had any bearing on Fidesz nominating his former deputy in the upcoming municipal elections, he noted that