2024. március 17.
Hír TV
2024. március 17.
Ex-Budapest Chief Also Suggested Alexandra Szentkiralyi's Mayoral Candidature, Here's Why

Former Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos told news portal Hirado.hu what he thinks about Fidesz's decision to nominate Alexandra Szentkiralyi in the upcoming mayoral election: 

Alexandra Szentkiralyi has the best overview of the whole spectrum of local government, knows the city, has strong lobbying power and communicates well, while David Vitezy jabbers aggressively and Karacsony usually just whines,

the ex-mayor said, adding that

"Now that we know the three main candidates that can be seriously considered, the context has changed. It is important that there is a woman in the running. It is a positive development in today's world for a woman to lead a major city of millions: Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro had a female mayor as early as 20 years ago. Appearance does matter, and it makes a difference what the person becoming the face of the city is like," he pointed out. When asked if he had any bearing on Fidesz nominating his former deputy in the upcoming municipal elections, he noted that 

"I did indeed propose Alexandra in a much earlier statement, but I did not discuss this nomination with Fidesz leaders. We seem to have been of the same mind on this issue."

 

 

What are Alexandra Szentkiralyi's chances?

As for the odds of her defeating incumbent Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, Istvan Tarlos believes: 

if Alexandra Szentkiralyi focuses on positive communication, she has a realistic chance of winning.”

 

The former mayor also pointed out that David Vitezy has not yet officially announced whether he will run for mayor.

"The question of his candidacy is becoming a bit comical, he has been negotiating with LMP for months, I certainly wouldn't have negotiated with an opposition party for months about being their candidate in the mayoral race,"

he remarked.
 

Budapest is the city of the future, currently run by people of the past

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Alexandra Szentkiralyi announced her mayoral candidacy on her social media page. In the video post, she stated that the nation's capital is in the grip of Ferenc Gyurcsany, who made Gergely Karacsony mayor. As she put it: Karacsony is an expired record of pre-2010 left-wing politics.

 "The time has come to replace this outdated record. The nation's capital deserves a mayor who doesn't fight the government, but works together with the government,"

she added.

 

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Source: Facebook/ Szentkiralyi Alexandra)

