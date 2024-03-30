Hungary Helps Ukrainian Grain Reach Africa

"This is precisely why Hungary has joined the World Food Programme initiative, and the government decided to finance the shipment of 10,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to Africa, totaling USD 3.5 million," the minister pointed out, stressing that "we don't just talk but we act and do our part in all major global food crisis efforts".

According to the foreign minister, many have endeavored to slow down and stall the process for their own profit, ignoring the suffering of Africans. But the shipment has finally arrived - not in Europe, but in Africa, where Ukrainian grain is truly needed, he added. "We are now 10,000 tons ahead," he said, and then outlined the Hungarian position, which remains unchanged: Ukrainian grain should be delivered to countries where it is needed, so it should not be brought to Central Europe, but to the starving people of Africa.