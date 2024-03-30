szudánafrikaSzijjártó Péter
Hungary Helps Ukrainian Grain Reach Africa

The government financed the shipment of 10,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to Africa through the World Food Programme (WFP).

2024. 03. 30.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Tanzania on March 28, 2024 (Source: Facebook/Szijjártó Peter)
"The Hungarian aid to Africa has reached its destination, and some 10,000 tons of grain are already being unloaded on the Sudan coast", the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade announced on his Facebook page on Friday. Peter Szijjarto posted:

We spent two days in Africa this week and saw first-hand the extreme impact of the war in Ukraine on the continent, particularly regarding the food crisis.

"This is precisely why Hungary has joined the World Food Programme initiative, and the government decided to finance the shipment of 10,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to Africa, totaling USD 3.5 million," the minister pointed out, stressing that "we don't just talk but we act and do our part in all major global food crisis efforts".

According to the foreign minister, many have endeavored to slow down and stall the process for their own profit, ignoring the suffering of Africans. But the shipment has finally arrived - not in Europe, but in Africa, where Ukrainian grain is truly needed, he added. "We are now 10,000 tons ahead," he said, and then outlined the Hungarian position, which remains unchanged: Ukrainian grain should be delivered to countries where it is needed, so it should not be brought to Central Europe, but to the starving people of Africa.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Tanzania on March 28, 2024 (Source: Facebook/Szijjártó Peter)

