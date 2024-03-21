Aleksandar VucsicsOrbán ViktorSzerbia
PM Orban Meets with Key Ally in Brussels

The Hungarian prime minister and the leader of the neighboring country conduct talks ahead of the two-day EU summit.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a panel discussion on the future of US-Hungarian relations held by the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC on March 7, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Relations between Hungary and Serbia are at an historic high, as the leaders of the two countries have said on several occasions. This time, the Hungarian prime minister and the Serbian president exchanged views in Brussels ahead of their summit meetings.

Aleksandar Vucic shared a photo of the talks on his Instagram page. In the post, the Serbian president called Viktor Orban a friend and noted that they discussed the key issues impacting their countries, exchanging views on the current geopolitical situation, energy and regional issues.

