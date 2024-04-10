Brussels to Debate Heavily Divisive Issue

Members of the European Parliament are gearing up to vote on incorporating the right to abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Supporters of unrestricted access to abortion will try to maximise their current advantage in the upcoming plenary session, MEP Izabela Kloc from the Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party told the wPolityce news site. Ms. Kloc emphasized that Brussels' attempts to limit national regulation on abortion constitute a dangerous encroachment on the sovereignty of member states, as highlighted by the international V4NA news agency.

TYLKO U NAS. PE zagłosuje ws. zabijania nienarodzonych dzieci. Europosłanka @IzabelaKloc: Niebezpieczny atak na suwerenność państw UEhttps://t.co/R0oII9hlrG — wPolityce.pl (@wPolityce_pl) April 7, 2024

Although pro-life defenders, of which I am one, have been very active during the parliamentary debates, the abortion lobby has a clear majority in legislature. They will seek to impose their extremely liberal vision of the law on all the member states. I would add that this is a fundamentally anti-humanist and anti-woman idea,

– the right-wing politician said. She underscored that the inclusion of the right to abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights would increase pressure on Polish lawmakers from Brussels and provide the current governing coalition with an excuse to pass laws that run counter to the country's constitution and legislative traditions.

‼️ «El cambio de la Constitución francesa pone en tela de juicio los principios que sustentan el Estado de Derecho. La UE no debe continuar esa deriva».



🗣️ @MargaPisa se opone a la cultura de la muerte en Estrasburgo y pide más apoyo para las madres. pic.twitter.com/t54jBCuGq1 — VOX Europa (@VOX_Europa_) March 14, 2024

Spanish MEP Margarita de la Pisa Carrió recently also advocated for the protection of life during a debate in the European Parliament. She emphasized the inherent value of every individual, created as members of the human family, regardless of external acceptance.

In recognizing the significance of pregnancy, women require support, information, and compassion," stated the MEP. "When faced with vulnerability or challenges, suggesting abortion does not facilitate a genuinely free and informed decision. Instead, let us assist women in overcoming the circumstances that drive them to such drastic choices: poverty, isolation, job insecurity, fear of rejection, or loss of freedom,

– the Spanish politician said.

Cover photo: The European Parliament's sessions in Strasbourg saw heated debates on the issue of abortion (Photo: AFP/Frederick Florin)