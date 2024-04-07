Fidesz MEP: EU's Political Landscape Could be Reshaped After EP Elections

EU's political landscape could be reshaped after EP elections

For this reason, it was necessary to put together an EP delegation that would be able to lead Fidesz and KDNP to victory in the fifth EP elections, a team that would be able to "fight back" and protect Hungary's sovereignty in the next five-year term, he said. During the interview, Tamas Deutsch stressed that the EP list of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats is a national list, because "we are not just talking into the air" - as he put it - about the cross-border reunification of the Hungarian communities living in the Carpathian Basin. Highlighting two ethnic Hungarian communities in non-EU member countries bordering Hungary, he said that it is particularly significant for Hungarians living in Vojvodina (Serbia) and Transcarpathia (Ukraine) that their representatives on the EP electoral list of Fidesz and KDNP will also be involved in the European decision-making process.

He noted that this is particularly important now, when "the accession of the Western Balkans, including Serbia, to the EU needs to be given a boost," and that the war in Ukraine makes it very important for the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia to have a representative in the European Parliament. In the radio interview, Tamas Deutsch also pointed out that "farmers in Western Europe have taken to protest against the Brussels policy undermining European agriculture", and that in case of victory, the representation of farmers' interests will also be an important issue in the five years ahead. For months, the "European mainstream" has been saying that a significant "right-wing, sovereignist strengthening" is expected in the June EP elections, he said. In his view, if the election results are favorable and the potential partners are willing to cooperate, there is a chance that a "large, united right-wing, conservative, sovereignist group could be formed in the EP that includes Fidesz and the KDNP".

Such a group could radically reshape the political landscape of the European Union, paving the way for the strengthening of the right wing and widening opportunities for Hungary,

he said.