Hungary FM Congratulates Slovakia's New President + Video

"Congratulations, Mr President! Another confirmation for pro-sovereignty and pro-peace forces," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his Facebook page in response to Peter Pellegrini, speaker of the Slovak parliament and president of the Hlas-SD (Voice), the second largest governing party, having been elected Slovakia's next president.

The second round of the presidential elections in Slovakia, Hungary's northern neighbor, took place on Saturday, with voters casting their ballots for Peter Pellegrini or his opponent, Ivan Korcok, former foreign minister, until 10pm. The latest figures released by the Slovak Statistics Office show that Pellegrini won the presidential race, securing 53.12 percent of the votes. Turnout was 60.19 percent, the second highest in the history of presidential elections in Slovakia. It is also remarkable that more than one million people cast their votes for each candidate.