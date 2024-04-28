"I Apologize for Guy Verhofstadt, a Disgrace to My People"

What are the chances for your party, Vlaams Belang (VB), in the EU elections in June?

We have been leading all the polls since the last election, when we got 18-19%, while the latest poll showed 26-27%. Vlaams Belang is increasingly becoming the only alternative for the Flemish people to change the regime that governs us. For the last forty years, our country has been run by parties that have acted against the will of the Flemish people. Flemish and Walloon people live together in Belgium, and many Flemish people always vote for those who speak to them authentically and promise them more autonomy. We are Flemish nationalists and we are the only ones making a credible offer to Flanders. In our country, all voting, federal, Flemish, Walloon and Brussels elections, will be happening on the same day in June. The consequences of the elections will therefore be felt not only in the European Parliament, but also - and this is more important for us - in all the parliaments of Belgium, especially in Flanders, where Vlaams Beland can play an important role in regime change.

No more war, says Belgian MEP Gerolf Annemans (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

What is your plan for the regime change?

The Flemish government, if necessary in a majority coalition, will take on the responsibility of giving the Flemish people what they want: more Flanders and right-wing policies on migration, security and economic governance. We want the European Union to be what most of you have talked about at today's conference: a return to the roots, based on the principle of subsidiarity, with the member states at the helm.

What is your opinion of the current leaders of Europe punishing Hungarians by withholding the financial resources that are rightfully ours?

In the European Parliament, Vlaams Beland has always voted against any measure taken to the detriment of Hungarians. We would have done the same for any member state that was made a victim of Article 7. This is not because we agree with everything Hungary does, but because we

we do not want to see even one bloc member punished for having a more right-wing identity and for thus going against the position of the European Union.

We voted against everything that the EU Parliament adopted.

What do you think about Guy Verhofstadt's behavior?

I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize on behalf of the Flemish people for the man Mr Verhofstadt has become. He started the Flemish Liberal Party as a party serving Flemish interests and promised Flanders to the Flemish people.

He has become a centrist and a particularly fanatical and obsessed man, who most resembles the Soviets and wants to use the power of the European Union to create an empire from nothing.

Until the ratification of the Maastricht Treaty, the Flemish benefited from European economic cooperation, which then turned into a Soviet-style centralized imperial state that must end as soon as possible. I apologize for everything Verhofstadt has done, he is a disgrace to my people.