PM Orban: Brussels Brought Hungarian Farmers to Brink of Ruin

"By the time we managed with great difficulty to secure capital, tools and machinery - and this is now generally becoming the norm across Hungarian farmers - and there land-based support is also available, in the meantime prices have collapsed," Viktor Orban said in his new video from one of the stops on the campaign trail.

Prices did not collapse on their own, but have been beaten down by a misguided European decision to allow Ukrainian grain into the European Union. The government did deal with this a few weeks ago, and we have brought some decisions to try and help you, but the problem cannot be remidied in Budapest alone,

the Hungarian PM said, adding that the problem must also be addressed in Brussels, because European markets can only be protected from inside Brussels, not from Budapest. That is why it makes a difference who we send to Brussels, he stressed.

We need to elect new leaders in Brussels. The leaders are now elected partly by the prime ministers of the member states and partly by MEPs. It is a joint decision. Therefore, it matters who the new MEPs are because they will elect leaders who are like themselves. So it is important for us to send people to the European Parliament who are right-wing, who have a strong national sentiment, who are committed to the agricultural world and to farmers,

the PM explained.