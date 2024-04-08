Tamas Menczer: Fidesz–KDNP is Europe's Most Successful Party + Video

Tamas Menczer has outlined his suggestions for supporters of the Fidesz-Christian Democratic (KDNP) party alliance and the government, sharing his speech on social media.

– We can see that we are under attack. This is evident in the recent clemency case and the current "circus." Regarding the clemency case, everyone who's ever voted for Fidesz was labeled as a pedophile, the communications chief of the Fidesz–KDNP party alliance began his video uploaded to social media.

Tamas Menczer described Peter Magyar's actions as part of an ongoing attack, emphasizing Fidesz–KDNP's status as the most successful party in Europe, and possibly the world. He highlighted the alliance's four consecutive election victories with a clear majority.

"So who wants to lecture us?" questioned Fidesz's communications director in response. He proceeded to detail the failures of the left wing at length, pointing out that among the government's current critics, Peter Magyar has never faced an election.

"We did not win what we have on the lottery. Peace, security, jobs, support for families, tax exemption for young people, dignity for the elderly, low taxes,"

– Mr Menczer said, listing the government's achievements.

In light of this, Fidesz's communications chief has urged everyone who sympathises with the ruling parties to be courageous. He encouraged supporters to be proud, saying they have every reason to "stand tall with their chests out and heads held high."