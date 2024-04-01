Upcoming Musical Treat in Budapest

"Three women's heartfelt wish for peace from Patara to the world" is the motto of the Trio Patara. During the pandemic in 2020, the group was originally created with the aim of contributing to the well-being of humanity with the healing and unifying power of music in challenging times, and this has remained their mission to this day.

Members of the Trio Patara (Source: YouTube.com)

The Turkish trio includes flutist Lelya Bayramogullari, a member of the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra and Sankyo Flute Artists, harpist Aslihan Gungor, a member of the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra and the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, and Simge Buyukedes, one of the most popular soprano singers, a member of the Mersin State Opera and Ballet.

Their first CD, Patara'ya Armagan (Gift to Patara), was released in December 2020 with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Directorate General of Fine Arts.