Chinese President Xi Jiping Says Goodbye to Budapest + Photos

The Chinese president's three-day visit has come to an end.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 11. 11:41
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping (second from left) leaving Budapest at Liszt Ferenc International Airport on May 10, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
The three-day visit of the Chinese head of state to Hungary has come to an end. In the late afternoon, Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Photo: Szilard Koszticsak

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife, Aniko Levai, as well as several members of the Hungarian delegation bid farewell to the Chinese delegation at the airport.

Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

During the summit of historic significance, agreements were concluded in several areas. Taking to social media, Viktor Orban posted, 

we want to make Hungary the winner of the 21st century. China is an important partner in this effort.

 

