"If There's Nuclear War, Everyone Will Die and Everything Will Be Destroyed" +Video

Hungary's foreign minister pointed out that the European Parliament elections are coming up on June 9. "If people vote for pro-peace politicians, they can save Europe and the world form the madness of a nuclear war," he said. "In Hungary, too, it is perhaps more important than ever for people to go to polls and remember that the color of peace is orange, the name of peace is Fidesz, and voting for Fidesz is the way to end the nuclear war madness," he said, recalling the Hungarian government's anti-war policy. Both Hungary and Tajikistan are on the side of peace, we belong to the peace camp, and here in Tajikistan people can clearly see the dangers of the war in Ukraine spreading further, he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on April 26, 2024 (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary)