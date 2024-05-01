"If There's Nuclear War, Everyone Will Die and Everything Will Be Destroyed" +Video

An escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to extremely serious consequences, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto warned in Tajikistan on Tuesday. "War madness in Western Europe has reached a new dimension and turned into a sort of nuclear war madness," he said. He recalled that leading European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda, have recently spoken out about the possibility of nuclear war.
Let's be clear: if there is a nuclear war, everything and everyone will be lost. If there is a nuclear war, everyone will die and everything will be destroyed, which no one with any common sense can wish for. Should the war in Ukraine spread further, it was likely to escalate into a third world war and possibly a nuclear war,
Peter Szijjarto pointed out.
He stressed that initially, it was just about sending helmets to help the Ukrainians in the war, but now we have reached "nuclear war madness in practically two years".
All this shows that the conflict in Ukraine must be ended swiftly to prevent and stop this nuclear war madness. A cease-fire must be concluded as soon as possible, and the warring parties must start peace negotiations as soon as possible,
he emphasized.