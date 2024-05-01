világháborúatomháborúSzijjártó Péter
"If There's Nuclear War, Everyone Will Die and Everything Will Be Destroyed" +Video

Voters can prevent a third world war in the upcoming EP elections, Hungary's foreign minister pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 01. 13:15
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on April 26, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)
An escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to extremely serious consequences, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto warned in Tajikistan on Tuesday. "War madness in Western Europe has reached a new dimension and turned into a sort of nuclear war madness," he said. He recalled that leading European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda, have recently spoken out about the possibility of nuclear war.

Let's be clear: if there is a nuclear war, everything and everyone will be lost. If there is a nuclear war, everyone will die and everything will be destroyed, which no one with any common sense can wish for. Should the war in Ukraine spread further, it was likely to escalate into a third world war and possibly a nuclear war,

Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

He stressed that initially, it was just about sending helmets to help the Ukrainians in the war, but now we have reached "nuclear war madness in practically two years".

All this shows that the conflict in Ukraine must be ended swiftly to prevent and stop this nuclear war madness. A cease-fire must be concluded as soon as possible, and the warring parties must start peace negotiations as soon as possible,

he emphasized.

Hungary's foreign minister pointed out that the European Parliament elections are coming up on June 9. "If people vote for pro-peace politicians, they can save Europe and the world form the madness of a nuclear war," he said. "In Hungary, too, it is perhaps more important than ever for people to go to polls and remember that the color of peace is orange, the name of peace is Fidesz, and voting for Fidesz is the way to end the nuclear war madness," he said, recalling the Hungarian government's anti-war policy. Both Hungary and Tajikistan are on the side of peace, we belong to the peace camp, and here in Tajikistan people can clearly see the dangers of the war in Ukraine spreading further, he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on April 26, 2024 (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary)

