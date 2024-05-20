PM Orban: We Need Many Patriotic Fighters in Europe

"We are facing a big, joint battle. Brussels is unleashing on us mass illegal migration, poisoning our children with gender propaganda, abandoning the countryside and destroying traditional families, and we cannot allow this to happen", Hungary's prime minister said.

Mr Orban recalled that in mid-April, at the National Conference of Conservatism (NatCon) in Brussels, "they even sent the police on us because they did not want to hear us talk about conservative-Christian patriotic values, i.e. about the future of our Europe,"

PM Orban emphasized that

We can only count on ourselves if we want to protect Europe's borders, if we want our families to be safe and at peace, if we want to help people have children and if we want the countryside, the Spanish countryside, to have a future.

"And for that, we need many patriotic fighters across Europe. People who have already proven themselves," he said, adding that

Santiago Abascal and his Vox party are dedicated fighters, especially when it comes to security, freedom, and the protection of Spaniards and families.

"Vamos Santiago, vamos Vox, let's make Europe great again!" – PM Orban concluded his message.

Vox will present its program for the June 9th European Parliament elections at a political rally on Sunday. The event will be addressed by Argentine President Javier Milei and French National Rally chief Marine Le Pen in person, and by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni via video link.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and Santiago Abascal (Photo: PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)