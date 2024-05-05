békepártiMenczer TamásBrussel
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Pro-peace Leaders Are Needed in Brussels + Video

The Russia-Ukraine war "is not our war", the communications chief of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) Alliance stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 05. 05. 12:11
Fidesz MP Tamas Menczer takes the floor in the plenary session of Hungary's National Assembly, April 15, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Pro-peace and sovereign leaders are needed at the helm of member states and in Brussels on June 9th," the Fidesz-KDNP communications chief said in a video post on Facebook Saturday. NATO and European leaders, according to Tamas Menczer, are increasingly saying that "this is our war", which also means that "they want to continue until they win" - until Ukraine wins and the "Russians are kicked out" of Ukraine.

However, the Hungarian government's position is that it is not our war and nobody wins, so it should not be continued,

he stated.

Referring to reports he had seen in his former role as foreign affairs state secretary, the politician said that everyone, NATO and European political leaders know that Ukraine will not win this war, yet in order to satisfy various political and economic interests, they are advocating for the continuation of the war. "This is why we need pro-peace and sovereignist leaders in the member states and also in Brussels," the communications chief said.

Cover photo: Fidesz MP Tamas Menczer takes the floor in the plenary session of Hungary's National Assembly, April 15, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu