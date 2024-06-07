Következő mérkőzések
The Choice Is War or Peace

What is needed now more than ever is a strong sovereignist, national-minded stance, said MEP Tamas Deutsch, lead European Parliament list candidate for the Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance (Fidesz-KDNP), in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet. The politician pointed out that the foreign-funded, dollar-Left Hungarian opposition has spent the last five years in Brussels trying to topple the pro-peace, sovereignist government of Hungary. The MEP also commented on the migration challenge and on the series of pro-war statements by leading Western politicians.

Odrobina Kristóf
2024. 06. 07. 17:15
Tamas Deutsch, MEP and list leader of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: Arpad Foldhazi)
You top the list of candidates for Hungary's governing parties in the European Parliament elections. What does leading the list mean to you in terms of your political career ?
Above all, it is a great honor and of course a lot of work. I am the first among equals. My job is to bring together our excellent team of candidates and their work. We are facing the toughest European Parliamentary term ever, and will have to defend Hungary's peace and sovereignty against more fierce attacks than ever before. In this fight for our common freedom, we had to line up a winning team of seasoned as well as new fighters: mothers and fathers of many children, multilingual professionals with experience in local government, diplomacy and public administration, a Paralympic champion, Hungarians with roots in Vojvodina and Transcarpathia, lawyers, researchers, farmers, teachers and economists, all of whom are dedicated, prepared patriots and freedom fighters.

My fellow MEP candidates and I aim to continue to represent Hungarian interests in the European Parliament in a determined and consistent manner, without compromise. Hungary comes first for us in Brussels, too. And this firm sovereignist, national-minded stance is needed now more than ever. In the years that have passed, it has become clear to everyone that the goal of Brussels, Soros and the Hungarian Left, supported with his rolling dollars, is to overthrow the pro-peace and sovereignist Hungarian government at any cost. In the last five years, the MEPs of the Hungarian dollar-Left, adhering to the wishes of their foreign financiers, have initiated and supported twenty-one EP resolutions condemning Hungary. They have worked with all their might to prevent Hungary from receiving the EU funds that are rightfully ours, thereby taking away the pay raise due to teachers and kindergarten teachers.

And they are extremely proud of this accomplishment. And now they want to push Hungary into the war at all costs. On Sunday we face a crucial election, because we will decide on the question of war or peace. On Saturday, the biggest campaigning day ever, we will have the Day of One Million Meetings, when our 50 000 activists will personally visit one million citizens, because the stakes are huge. This Sunday we will decide whether we can stop Europe's drift towards war and whether pro-peace voices in Europe will be strengthened. Both the pro-war MEPs and those pro-war, dollar-Left MEPs who are working against their own country must be swept out of the European Parliament once and for all.

Photo by Arpad Foldhazi 

Brussels is constantly urging us to pour a lot of money into Ukraine so that Ukraine can become a member of the EU and NATO. In fact, some European leaders are ready to send troops to the front and are talking about compulsory conscription. What do you think about these issues?
First of all, let's be clear: Only Fidesz and the KDNP can ensure peace in Hungary. The psychosis of war seems to have taken full hold in Brussels. When the war broke out in Ukraine, the leaders in Brussels began by saying that they were only sending helmets, and soon they were sending firearms, then tanks, then warplanes, and now, standing to lose in 'their war', they are talking about deploying nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian border, sending European soldiers to Ukraine and planning to introduce compulsory conscription. Brussels and the Soros network are fanatical supporters of the war, pouring staggering sums of money into Ukraine over the years, 108 billion euros so far. And the Hungarian dollar-Left is willing to do the pro-war bidding of Brussels and the Soros network. In obedience to their foreign financiers, the Hungarian dollar-Left MEPs have voted for every pro-war proposal in the European Parliament. They all supported sending billions of euros for the war, as well as sending arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The parties of the dollar-Left and their representatives advocate the pro-war position of their foreign financiers, however much they try to deny it. Fidesz-KDNP is the only one that has been pro-peace from the start. Only Fidesz and Viktor Orban can guarantee that we will stay out of this war.

There are two areas of EU policy where the Brussels leadership has profoundly under-performed over the past five years. One of these is migration, which has only become worse in this past term. How would you respond to this crisis?
For years, Brussels and the Soros empire have assisted an invasion of illegal migrants into Europe. We see what is happening in places where masses of illegal migrants have been allowed in under an immigrant-welcoming policy: public safety is deteriorating, violence against women is rife, anti-Semitism is on the rise, the threat of terrorism is becoming a constant and no-go zones are expanding. Meanwhile, Hungarians have rejected illegal migration from the start. Despite all the attacks from Brussels, Hungary has for years been successfully protecting not only its own borders but also the external borders of the European Union, with the erection of a border fence, technical and legal barriers and reinforced police presence. We have prevented more than 230,000 illegal migrants from entering our borders so far this year, and more than a million since 2015. But now the threat is greater than ever: ahead of the elections, the European Left pushed through a disastrous migration pact that would mean migrant ghettos in our capital, our cities and in our villages. All this was voted for without a word of objection by the Hungarian dollar-Left MEPs, in essence stabbing Hungarians in the back...

What do you think is the reason behind the Hungarian Left's repeated support for pro-immigration proposals, when they know that they are going against the will of the Hungarian people, as expressed in the referendum?

The answer is very simple: illegal migration is being organized according to a plan, and this plan was admittedly written by George Soros. And the parties of the dollar-Left are falling over each other in their eagerness to help implement this plan. With their funding dollars coming from abroad, and from the Soros network, they are all bought by the pound. The parties of the Left are not their own masters, but all serve the interests of their financiers. Remember how they wanted to prevent the border fence from being built. And when it was built, they wanted to tear it down. The ex-PM Gyurcsany and company even collected signatures for the resettlement quota. But whatever Brussels may think, as long as Hungary has a national-minded government, we will protect our borders, we will not be an immigrant country, and there will be no migrant ghettos here.

A similar problem is the ideologically driven European Green Deal and all that it causes. Farmers, for example, are experiencing the difficulties firsthand, slowly being strangled by Brussels. Climate protection is important, but it must be done at the right time and with the right measures. What is the solution to keep the goats fed and the cabbage growing?

In recent years, farmers have received a poison-green war declaration from Brussels. The countryside and the farmers of Europe have been betrayed by Brussels time and time again. The liberal, socialist, and radically green elites in Brussels have imposed their will on the entire agricultural sector, tying its players in a stranglehold, and suffocating them with misguided EU regulations. Brussels's pro-war decisions and the unhindered flow of Ukrainian products, including genetically modified Ukrainian wheat treated with pesticides banned in the EU for 20 years, are putting farmers in an impossible situation. As a result, food production in the European Union will fall to a fraction of what it is today, leaving entire regions without agricultural production. Farmers will be ruined, prices will skyrocket, and the livelihood of tens of millions of people and food supplies for hundreds of millions will be at risk. Farmers across Western Europe have revolted against this poison-green ideological pressure emanating from Brussels, and their demonstrations have been steady. The Hungarian government will continue to defend the interests of Hungarian farmers by all means, and Hungarian farmers can continue to count on us. On June 9th, let's make sure that the Hungarian countryside does not fall victim to Brussels's rampage.
 

Photo by Arpad Foldhazi

Let's also not forget about Brussels's corruption scandal, which nearly sank into oblivion...
Brussels bureaucrats have turned the EU's capital into a corruption hub. Decisions in Brussels are no longer taken based on European interests but on who among the external powers has "purchased" the decisions. For years, Brussels bureaucrats have been quite vocal about the importance of tackling corruption, yet the press is full of cases of systemic corruption in Brussels: suitcases stuffed with euro bills, self-approved luxury trips, and exotic luxury hotels for EU officials that no one ever elected. On Sunday, it's time to drain the swamp of corruption in Brussels. Let's send Brussels's corrupt bureaucrats packing.

Just days before the elections, how do you see the chances of a right-wing breakthrough in Europe? How many mandates can the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance expect in the new EP?

Let's start from the end: there will be no more than twenty-one seats in the European Parliament. If we want to preserve Hungary's peace and freedom in Brussels and Budapest, we need change! For common sense to finally return to the European institutions, we need to achieve a breakthrough of the right-wing sovereignist European forces this Sunday. This requires a combination of good electoral results in the European Parliament in each member state and cooperation between the sovereignist, right-wing, and conservative forces. I believe all the conditions are there for this to happen, and we could even have an excellent result that could be called a right-wing breakthrough. However, let's remember that victory is only possible if we all go out and cast our ballots on Sunday. It's time for the bureaucrats in Brussels to understand: we do not want war, we do not want migrants, and we will not hand our children over to gender activists. In this fight, Hungarian citizens can only count on the delegates of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) grouping. On June 9th: only peace, only Fidesz!

 

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, MEP and list leader of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: Arpad Foldhazi)

