The Choice Is War or Peace

You top the list of candidates for Hungary's governing parties in the European Parliament elections. What does leading the list mean to you in terms of your political career ?

Above all, it is a great honor and of course a lot of work. I am the first among equals. My job is to bring together our excellent team of candidates and their work. We are facing the toughest European Parliamentary term ever, and will have to defend Hungary's peace and sovereignty against more fierce attacks than ever before. In this fight for our common freedom, we had to line up a winning team of seasoned as well as new fighters: mothers and fathers of many children, multilingual professionals with experience in local government, diplomacy and public administration, a Paralympic champion, Hungarians with roots in Vojvodina and Transcarpathia, lawyers, researchers, farmers, teachers and economists, all of whom are dedicated, prepared patriots and freedom fighters.

My fellow MEP candidates and I aim to continue to represent Hungarian interests in the European Parliament in a determined and consistent manner, without compromise. Hungary comes first for us in Brussels, too. And this firm sovereignist, national-minded stance is needed now more than ever. In the years that have passed, it has become clear to everyone that the goal of Brussels, Soros and the Hungarian Left, supported with his rolling dollars, is to overthrow the pro-peace and sovereignist Hungarian government at any cost. In the last five years, the MEPs of the Hungarian dollar-Left, adhering to the wishes of their foreign financiers, have initiated and supported twenty-one EP resolutions condemning Hungary. They have worked with all their might to prevent Hungary from receiving the EU funds that are rightfully ours, thereby taking away the pay raise due to teachers and kindergarten teachers.

And they are extremely proud of this accomplishment. And now they want to push Hungary into the war at all costs. On Sunday we face a crucial election, because we will decide on the question of war or peace. On Saturday, the biggest campaigning day ever, we will have the Day of One Million Meetings, when our 50 000 activists will personally visit one million citizens, because the stakes are huge. This Sunday we will decide whether we can stop Europe's drift towards war and whether pro-peace voices in Europe will be strengthened. Both the pro-war MEPs and those pro-war, dollar-Left MEPs who are working against their own country must be swept out of the European Parliament once and for all.

Photo by Arpad Foldhazi

Brussels is constantly urging us to pour a lot of money into Ukraine so that Ukraine can become a member of the EU and NATO. In fact, some European leaders are ready to send troops to the front and are talking about compulsory conscription. What do you think about these issues?

First of all, let's be clear: Only Fidesz and the KDNP can ensure peace in Hungary. The psychosis of war seems to have taken full hold in Brussels. When the war broke out in Ukraine, the leaders in Brussels began by saying that they were only sending helmets, and soon they were sending firearms, then tanks, then warplanes, and now, standing to lose in 'their war', they are talking about deploying nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian border, sending European soldiers to Ukraine and planning to introduce compulsory conscription. Brussels and the Soros network are fanatical supporters of the war, pouring staggering sums of money into Ukraine over the years, 108 billion euros so far. And the Hungarian dollar-Left is willing to do the pro-war bidding of Brussels and the Soros network. In obedience to their foreign financiers, the Hungarian dollar-Left MEPs have voted for every pro-war proposal in the European Parliament. They all supported sending billions of euros for the war, as well as sending arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The parties of the dollar-Left and their representatives advocate the pro-war position of their foreign financiers, however much they try to deny it. Fidesz-KDNP is the only one that has been pro-peace from the start. Only Fidesz and Viktor Orban can guarantee that we will stay out of this war.