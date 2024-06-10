The Dust Is Settling: Here Are the MEPs Representing Hungary for Next Five Years

The tallying of all ballots for the Hungarian EP candidate list ended this morning. The figures show that the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance was by far the most popular, with more than two million votes cast for the governing parties. The high turnout means that the governing parties have secured 11 mandates.

Based on the list, the following candidates have received MEP seats,

Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz founder, list leader

Kinga Gal, a Fidesz vice-president,

Andras Gyurk, Fidesz campaign manager,

Balazs Gyorffy, President of the National Chamber of Agriculture,

Gyorgy Holvenyi, KDNP MEP,

Pal Szekeres, three-time Paralympic fencing champion,

Viktoria Ferenc, linguist,

Annamaria Vicsek, Hungarian politician from the South of Hungary,

Aniko Gyori MEP,

Andras Laszlo and

Erno Schaller-Baross MEP.

Newcomer Peter Magyar's Respect and Freedom (TISZA) party came in second. TISZA will send seven MEPs to the European Parliament, according to their list:

Peter Magyar, the party's vice-president,

Dora David, legal adviser to Meta,

Zoltan Tarr,

Andras Kulja,

Eszter Lakos,

Gabriella Gerzsenyi and

Kinga Kollar.

Mr Magyar has previously indicated that he will not take up his mandate in the EP, which means he can select anyone from the list to replace him, but Csaba Bogdan is in 8th place.

Apart from Fidesz and TISZA, two other parties were able to cross the five percent threshold. The joint DK-MSZP-Dialogue list, led by Klara Dobrev, won two MEP mandates (five years ago DK won four seats on its own). The MEPs are likely to be Klara Dobrev and Csaba Molnar.

The Our Homeland Movement (MHM) won 6.7% of the vote and will have one MEP in the European Parliament for the next five years. The list is headed by party president Laszlo Toroczkai, followed by vice-president Dora Duro, but both have previously indicated that they will not be sitting in the EP, so the third place candidate on their list, historian Zsuzsanna Borvendeg, will likely be MEP.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, the leader of the Fidesz-KDNP EP candidate list, has been an MEP since 2009 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)