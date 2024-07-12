Peace Mission: Donald Trump Thanks PM Orban

Viktor Orban held talks with Donald Trump as part of his peace mission. As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister, who holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, discussed peace options with the former US President.

PM Viktor Orban (b) and Donald Trump meet at the residence of the former US President and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Prime Minister Orban took to X to make the following announcement:

Peace Mission 5.0. It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago today.

PM Orban and former US President Donald Trump discussed ways to make peace.

Peace mission 5.0

It was an honour to visit President @realDonaldTrump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make #peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it! pic.twitter.com/AiTRsdexM5 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 12, 2024

The good news of the day: he's going to solve it,

– Hungary's prime minister underlined.

In response to the PM Orban's post, Donald Trump posted the following message on his social media:

Thank you Viktor. Let there be PEACE, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should never have started!

