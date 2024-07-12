Következő mérkőzések
Peace Mission: Donald Trump Thanks PM Orban

The former US President held talks with Hungary's prime minister on Thursday evening. Viktor Orban met Donald Trump as part of his peace mission.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 07. 12. 11:44
ORBÁN Viktor; TRUMP, Donald
PM Orban and former US President Donald Trump discussed ways to make peace (Photo: PM's Press Office, Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban held talks with Donald Trump as part of his peace mission. As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister, who holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, discussed peace options with the former US President.

A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) és Donald Trump találkozója a korábbi amerikai elnök, republikánus elnökjelölt floridai rezidenciáján, Mar-a-Lagóban 2024. július 11-én. (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Fischer Zoltán)
PM Viktor Orban (b) and Donald Trump meet at the residence of the former US President and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024  (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Prime Minister Orban took to X to make the following announcement: 

Peace Mission 5.0. It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago today.

PM Orban and former US President Donald Trump discussed ways to make peace.

The good news of the day: he's going to solve it,

– Hungary's prime minister underlined. 

In response to the PM Orban's post, Donald Trump posted the following message on his social media:

Thank you Viktor. Let there be PEACE, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should never have started!

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (b) and Donald Trump meet at the residence of the former US President and Republican presidential candidate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on July 11, 2024  (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

