Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently the only European politician capable of negotiating with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said MEP Jaroslav Bzoch, shadow foreign minister of the most powerful Czech opposition movement, the Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO). "This trip (to Moscow) is not worth criticizing because Viktor Orban is the only one who can negotiate with both Putin and Zelensky," Mr Bzoch told the left-wing Novinky news portal in an interview on Saturday, referring to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Putin.
Putin and Zelensky must be brought to the negotiating table by any means necessary. Unfortunately, Mr Orban had no mandate and are criticizing his visit to Moscow is being cricitized by other European politicians, so it won't have much impact,
– the MEP opined.