"PM Orban the Only European Politician Who Can Negotiate with Both Zelensky and Putin"

According to the Czech opposition movement, Viktor Orban makes no secret of the fact that he is looking for a path to peace talks, but he must propose it to someone who is not part of the conflict. "Logically, it should be someone who can talk to both sides. And Orban is undoubtedly that person," reads ANO's statement. Czech pro-government politicians have criticized Viktor Orban's trip to Moscow, with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky emphasizing toNovinky that Viktor Orban did not represent the Czech Republic, the EU or Ukraine in Moscow. "Any peace plan must be discussed with Ukraine, it is inevitable. Peace can be restored immediately if the occupiers leave Ukraine. But until then, we must ensure the security of our region," the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold talks in Moscow, on July 5 2024. On the left is Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (second from l), and Marcell Biro PM Orban's chief national security adviser, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (third from r). Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher