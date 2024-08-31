Hungary DM: We Are Committed to Self-Defense of Our Country

Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky also attended the informal meeting of EU defense ministers held Friday in Brussels. He told the press that the EU defense ministers' pro-war position had not changed at all over the summer.

There is a clear pro-war mood in the room, with nearly all the speeches revolving around military support for Ukraine, including weapons, ammunition and all the necessary means to do so. While we analyze military achievements on the front, our assessment is that there is no military solution to the conflict,

the defense minister explained, adding that Hungary is no longer the only country that thinks that the conflict resolution has to occur at the negotiating table.

The politician highlighted the attitude of EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy High Representative Josep Borrell on the issues concerning the war.

His personal approach never fails to surprise me. Here is a left-wing Eurobureaucrat on the verge of retirement who seems to aspire to some kind of odd position and dominates the atmosphere in the room. It is both shocking and scary to hear him say that it is absolutely necessary not only to continue the European Union's mission to train Ukrainian soldiers, but also to extend it to Ukrainian territory,

Szalay-Bobrovnicky noted.