A magyar csapat eredményei:
Aranyérem
3
Ezüstérem
3
Bronzérem
2
HUNMagyarország
12:20Kajak-kenuKajak 500m-páros 1. forduló 2. futam
HUNMagyarország
12:40Kajak-kenuKajak 500m-páros 1. forduló 4. futam
HUNMagyarország
13:30Kajak-kenuKenu 500m-páros negyeddöntő 2
HUNMagyarország
14:00Kajak-kenuKenu 500m-páros negyeddöntő 2
HUNMagyarország
17:30KézilabdaHungary-Sweden
HUNMagyarország
20:35VízilabdaHungary-USA
NyílNyíl
ukrajnaMenczer Tamásolajstop
magyar

Those Striving for Peace Can Expect Blackmail

Communications chief Tamas Menczer speaks about the Ukrainian oil freeze.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 06. 11:34
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Tamas Menczer)
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party Communications Director Tamas Menczer shared new information about the oil embargo from Ukraine on his social media page on Monday.

The situation is crystal clear and clear as day. There are two EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia. There is one non-EU country, Ukraine, and this country is threatening the energy security of Hungarians and Slovaks,

he said in a video posted on Facebook.

The politician believes that it is completely out of bounds for Ukraine to do this, as there is an association agreement in place. Brussels should be taking action, but is doing nothing, Mr Menczer noted, postulating that the reason behind the inaction is the chance that the European Commission itself had suggested for Ukraine to cut off the oil. Meanwhile, here at home, the government is doing everything to guarantee the uninterrupted supply.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Tamas Menczer).

 


 

Csépányi Balázs
Felkavaró beszélgetés: Kassai Lajos lovasíjász kiterítette a kártyáit

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

„Van, akinek a piros-fehér-zöld is sok, és van, akinek az Árpád-sáv is kevés."

