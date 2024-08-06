Those Striving for Peace Can Expect Blackmail

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party Communications Director Tamas Menczer shared new information about the oil embargo from Ukraine on his social media page on Monday.

The situation is crystal clear and clear as day. There are two EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia. There is one non-EU country, Ukraine, and this country is threatening the energy security of Hungarians and Slovaks,

he said in a video posted on Facebook.

The politician believes that it is completely out of bounds for Ukraine to do this, as there is an association agreement in place. Brussels should be taking action, but is doing nothing, Mr Menczer noted, postulating that the reason behind the inaction is the chance that the European Commission itself had suggested for Ukraine to cut off the oil. Meanwhile, here at home, the government is doing everything to guarantee the uninterrupted supply.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Tamas Menczer).



