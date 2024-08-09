Viktor Orban's Grand Strategy: An Example for India to Follow

– I agree with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's message regarding Hungary's grand strategy, a central element of which is the need to commit to peace, Samir Saran, president of the Indian Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told Magyar Nemzet in a recent interview after an MCC panel discussion event. He explained that his organization addresses foreign and security policy, defense, technology, gender issues, space, and climate change. Their primary mission is to build partnerships and connect people around the world, which was also a key message in Mr. Orban's speech at this year's Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp.
Peace comes first
The ORF chief went on to point out that since the early 2000s, violence and warfare have plagued many parts of the globe, while the world has forgotten that the purpose of the international order is to preserve peace and stability. "They've also forgotten the original purpose, why people have traditions, why the UN was created, and today it appears as if everyone is turning to violence, conflict, and war to settle disputes or to advance their own interests.
So that's why today all international leaders must put peace missions at the center of their agenda,
– ORF's president stated.
We are betraying our citizens, our economies, and our societies because we have chosen conflict over peace," Samir Saran contended. "We must go back to the time when world leaders stopped fighting wars because they understood their respective costs and committed themselves to lasting peace. I am glad that some people in Europe think like that. For India, peace and stability are essential because the country is growing. We don't want pipelines to be destroyed or trade routes to be compromised. Peace is crucial, both morally and ethically, but it also has efficiency and economic aspects. If we don't find peace, we will all suffer," the think tank chief explained.