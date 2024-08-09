Viktor Orban's Grand Strategy: An Example for India to Follow

Facing an economic explosion

Asked how the Indian and Hungarian economies can work more closely together, Mr. Saran said India and Hungary already have a strong link, with major Indian companies operating in the country, having invested three billion dollars and eager to see more opportunities. "India is on the verge of a huge growth spurt, so it is essential that it trade with many more countries. We've established partnerships in our neighborhood that could not have been foreseen even five years ago. Beyond them, we are looking for new and important partners, and Hungary could be one of them, as we have not yet fully explored each other strategically and economically. As I follow the ongoing social debates here, I see that

Hungary's government and society tend to think similarly. India and Hungary are similar in that they are building a future-oriented, modern technology in cooperation with a traditional and spiritual society.

For us, modernity and tradition are each other's cousins; there is no contradiction between the two, and Hungary's government and society share a similar mindset. Our time will come soon, whether in a year or a few years, but as our economic potential grows, we will seek links in different sectors," ORF's president stated.

Gender is not an issue in India

It's commendable that homosexuals are no longer criminalized and punished in India, Samir Saran said, adding, however, that

what's taking place in America - with teenagers defying their families and rejecting professional medical advice - is madness. In India, all this is not an issue, because it is not considered important in the public discourse, he said.

Instead, he explained, they are busy trying to solve some of their historical problems, as well as their development-, employment-, livelihood-, and security-related challenges. "Debates in the US about gender and pronoun use don't emerge as an issue, and people don't formulate opinions on these because they simply don't have time to deal with it," the think tank leader said.

The difference between Western and Eastern societies will always remain, he said. "Western culture is not homogeneous either, because it is made up of many subcultures, the best example being the United States: there are the progressives, the woke people, the right and left, and folks of all political preferences. The solution is not to find common ground, but to make sure that we avoid the emergence of additional fault lines and conflicts along the differences. Just because we are different, we don't have to punch each other in the face; we must respect different cultures, traditions, and views. We need a new form of peaceful coexistence in societies with different cultures," he said.

Commenting on the Olympics' scandalous, woke propaganda-infused opening ceremony, Mr. Saran said there were two reactions in India, just as all across the globe: most people found it very weird, while others found it downright embarrassing to witness such a ceremony.

He said he believes that very few people actually liked it, adding that he does not condemn, label, or try to abolish anyone, because that's part of the left's modus operandi. "Leftists like to call people out, labeling them right-wing, conservative, or even fascist. This is not healthy, and it is not useful either. We should not dismiss ideas just because they come from a source that we don't like. Instead, we should evaluate them based on their own merits," the ORF president explained.