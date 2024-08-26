Wizz Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Budapest

A Wizz Air flight between Craiova and London-Luton landed in the Hungarian capital early Sunday morning, AirPortal reports. The A320, operating the low-cost airline's flight W4 3751, took off from Craiova airport in Romania at dawn. The London-Luton bound aircraft was already flying in Hungarian airspace when the crew decided to abort the flight because

smoke had entered the cabin area through the air conditioning system.

The pilots turned towards Budapest near the south Hungarian city of Kecskemét and performed a safe landing after six hours at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc Airport, rolling the plane to its designated gate. Before landing, the crew reported to local air traffic control that two crew members were feeling unwell. The plane was carrying 180 passengers and six crew members.

Budapest Airport confirmed to the newspaper that Wizz Air flight W4 3751, from Craiova to Luton, was grounded in Budapest at dawn today for technical and medical reasons. Passengers were taken to the transit zone and provided with water by Budapest Airport staff upon arrival. The flight resumed its journey to Luton at 9:51 am, after a change of aircraft and crew.

Wizz Air informed us after the publication of this article that the airline's flight W4 3751 Craiova-London Luton was diverted to Budapest after the pilots decided to take a detour following strict protocols.

The airline operates the youngest fleet in Europe and continues to pay great attention to ongoing maintenance, the statement said.

Wizz Air has apologized to the passengers affected but stressed that the safety of passengers and air travel is always its top priority.