Hungary Guest of Honor at One of China's Largest Trade Fairs

One of China's largest and most famous international economic fairs is taking place in the city of Xiamen, with Hungary being the guest of honor, after Chinese President Xi Jinping personally invited our country during his visit to Budapest, said Levente Magyar, parliamentary state secretary of the Hungarian ministry of foreign affairs and trade, in his opening speech at the venue on Sunday, according to the ministry's statement.

It is a major opportunity and a great honor for us, as many companies can present their products, services and innovative solutions,

he added.

Hungarian Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar at the opening event of the China Investment and Trade Fair (Photo: MTI/Hungary's ministry of foreign affairs and trade)

"Xiamen is located in Fujian province, which is important for Hungary because most of the Chinese working capital comes from here, so we discussed with the governor and the city leadership how to further expand relations," said the state secretary, adding that

next year, Xiamen will become the 8th city to have direct flights to Budapest.

The parties also discussed cultural relations to promote greater mutual understanding between their countries. Beyond economic relations, it is important to have a human basis for long-term international cooperation, to which there is great openness. "Hungary is respected and fundamentally liked here," Levente Magyar said.

According to an earlier statement, at the 24th China International Investment and Trade Fair, which opened on Sunday, the HEPA Hungarian Export Promotion Agency and the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTU) welcome professional visitors in an exhibition space of 20 square meters each, and the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) will exhibit on 60 square meters. The Agricultural Marketing Centre (AMC) has a 60-square-meter show kitchen serving fresh food, while the Hungarian Wine Marketing Agency (MBU) has a 50-square-meter wine bar. The Hungarian National Industrial Park Management and Development Company (NIPUF) and the Hungarian Innovation Agency (NIU) will also be present at the Hungarian national stand. The event provides a great opportunity for the participating Hungarian companies to attract investors' attention, the statement said.