Hungary Poised to Facilitate Peace in South Caucasus, FM says

Hungary can contribute to mediating peace in the South Caucasus, as the government is in a position to negotiate on the basis of mutual respect with both the Azerbaijanis and the Armenians.

Diplomatic relations between Hungary and Armenia were re-established two years ago, FM Szijjarto said, stressing that since then, bilateral trade has broken records, direct flights were established this year, and a total of about a thousand refugee children were hosted in summer camps in Hungary.

Furthermore, the government has recently allocated an additional 800,000 euros to the Armenian Christian Church to support needy families, an energy cooperation will soon be launched, a joint economic committee will be set up to further develop relations, and the two countries will reopen their embassies in each other's capitals, Peter Szijjarto said.

at the same time, Hungary is also engaged in strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan. These factors will facilitate the process of finalizing a peace treaty between the two countries.

According to his information, Budapest may well be the venue for the signing of this historic agreement.

The peace treaty could be signed in the peace-loving capital of the peace-loving country of a peace-loving people,

the Hungarian minister said.

"I believe we can help bring about a peace agreement, restoring for millions of people the right to live in peace and security," he concluded. Finally, he recalled that at the end of 2021, the Hungarian government contributed to the return of five Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in Yerevan. (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)