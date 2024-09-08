Kövér LászlókereszténydemokratagyermekvállalásOrbán-kormánycsaládtámogatások
magyar

Hungary's Government Has Been Supporting Families, National Assembly President Says

The Christian democratic government at the helm since 2010 devotes more than five percent of the country's gross national product to supporting families.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 08. 15:42
Hungarian National Assembly President Laszlo Kover (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The Christian democratic government leading the country since 2010, is spending more than five percent of the gross national product on supporting families in order to put demographic trends on an upward trajectory again," Laszlo Kover said, adding that

as a result, the fertility rate rose from below 1.3 to near 1.6 before the war broke out next door to our country.

The head of the National Assembly stressed, "We must take into account that, while material factors significantly influence our willingness to have children, it is ultimately our mental state that determines our thoughts on life, our place in the world and our order of priorities regarding factors that determine the quality of life."

Cover photo: Hungarian National Assembly President Laszlo Kover (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Hölvényi György - Joseph Nhan-O’Reilly
idezojelekírástudatlanság

Egy befejezetlen feladat: küzdeni az írástudatlanság ellen

Hölvényi György - Joseph Nhan-O’Reilly avatarja

Ha az afrikai fiatalok nem jutnak minőségi oktatáshoz és képzéshez, akkor csak az elvándorlás marad nekik.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu