Hungary's Government Has Been Supporting Families, National Assembly President Says

"The Christian democratic government leading the country since 2010, is spending more than five percent of the gross national product on supporting families in order to put demographic trends on an upward trajectory again," Laszlo Kover said, adding that

as a result, the fertility rate rose from below 1.3 to near 1.6 before the war broke out next door to our country.

The head of the National Assembly stressed, "We must take into account that, while material factors significantly influence our willingness to have children, it is ultimately our mental state that determines our thoughts on life, our place in the world and our order of priorities regarding factors that determine the quality of life."