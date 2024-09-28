PM Orban: North Macedonia is Important for Hungary’s Security

The Balkans deserve more

PM Orban noted that the people and countries of the Western Balkans deserve more than what they have been receiving from Brussels, and that these nations should already be part of the European Union. The position of Hungary, as the current holder of the EU's six-month presidency, is well-known:

The stability of the entire Western Balkan region and its integration into the European sphere is not only in Hungary’s interest but also in the interest of the entire EU.

PM Viktor Orban in North Macedonia (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

According to Mr. Orban, EU enlargement is not a problem or a challenge, but a great opportunity for the countries already in the EU. The bloc has lost its economic growth momentum, and one of the most obvious tools for regaining it is through expansion, he stated.

We are not happy that Ukraine and Moldova have been given a fast-track approach purely for geopolitical considerations, while the merit-based process has been completely sidelined,

– the prime minister remarked. He called it unfair and unjust that countries who have worked for years to secure their merit-based entry into the EU are now being pushed back. He stressed that Hungary’s priority during its EU presidency is to keep the Western Balkans’ EU integration on the agenda, adding that he also aims to speed up North Macedonia’s accession process. To this end, Mr. Orban proposed an intergovernmental conference to open new chapters in the negotiations, or in the absence of that, a political intergovernmental conference.

He recalled that North Macedonia became a candidate for EU membership back in 2005, alongside Croatia. While Croatia has since joined the EU, negotiations with North Macedonia haven’t even begun.

This is a mistake of historical proportions by the EU, and it could worsen, as there is now talk of commencing accession talks with Albania ahead of North Macedonia. This lacks any moral or political justification,

– Mr. Orban warned, stating that he had met with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski for the 18th time. He noted that Mr. Mickoski's VMRO party maintains a sister-party relationship with Hungary’s ruling political parties. Emphasizing that party issues should never be conflated with state matters, PM Orban remarked that it is always advantageous when two friendly parties are in power. He then extended an invitation to PM Mickoski and his government to visit Hungary. Additionally, he mentioned that, for the first time in over a decade, he was an official guest in North Macedonia, coinciding with the celebration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Migration is here to stay

In response to a journalist’s question, Mr. Orban emphasized that migration is an issue that will remain with us for decades. "Anyone who thinks this issue can be taken off the agenda is gravely mistaken," he warned, explaining that the migration crisis is driven by deep demographic shifts.

The demographic capacity of the northern shore of the Mediterranean falls far short of that of the southern shore. Migration is driven by this imbalance, and it's compounded by a population boom expected in Africa,

– Mr. Orban remarked. Unless we assist the countries of the Sahel region, millions will eventually make their way to the Mediterranean, he added. This demonstrates that our cooperation on migration is not just for one or two years but for 40 to 50 years, he remarked. He welcomed the fact that the peoples of the Western Balkans have learned this lesson from history.

So we need to form a strategic alliance at the right time, with the right depth, against illegal migration, and that's what I'm working on from from Greece all the way up to Serbia, and Hungary,

– PM Orban underlined, adding that it would be good to include Western European countries in this alliance. However, since they are not defending their borders, “migration will eventually hit us from the West in 20 to 30 years.” If we wish to preserve our nations and cultural identity, including Christianity, we must defend ourselves and find countries willing to partner with us in this effort, Mr. Orban said, citing North Macedonia and Serbia as examples.

A hypocritical Europe

According to PM Orban, Europe’s stance on migration is currently one of hypocrisy. “In the West, they have placed their bets on the ‘Willkommenskultur,’ believing that migration will benefit them. As a result, they aim to manage, not prevent, it,” he noted. “We have always had our doubts about this,” he stressed, pointing out that larger countries have nonetheless chosen a different path. “The bitter fruits of this approach are now being harvested. While it is necessary to change this policy, it will not be easy,” he warned.

They are now in the process of switching tracks, but I never doubted that - sooner or later - they will end up in our street, where we will be waiting for them,

– Mr.Orban said. When asked about ties between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, he explained that apparently, North Macedonia’s next key step toward EU accession is to reach an agreement with Bulgaria. He added that Hungary has a proposal for this and is ready to discuss it with Bulgaria, should the parties seek Hungary’s involvement. Mr. Orban underlined that North Macedonia has been repeatedly promised EU membership negotiations, but while other countries move forward, it remains stuck - citing Albania’s swifter progress in terms of its EU accession process, as an example.

The past ten years can only be viewed as a period where North Macedonia was consistently pushed to the back of the line, he said. In response to a question, PM Orban clarified that Hungary does not offer Chinese loans to North Macedonia, as those are specifically meant to be used for Hungarian development projects.

We can’t provide Chinese money; but we can certainly give European funds,

– he added. He stressed, however, that from Hungary’s perspective, the economy is only the second most important issue, with security - namely migration - taking top priority. “Those who play a crucial role in Hungary’s security will enjoy deeper and stronger economic cooperation with us,” he stated.

Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher

Focus on the US presidential race

When asked about the US presidential election, PM Orban said: “We were supporters of President Trump as far back as 2015-16.” He added that Hungary follows a rule of only intervening in other countries’ election campaigns to the extent they intervene in Hungary’s. “This gives us great opportunities when it comes to America,” he remarked.

He also pointed out that much of the Western elite lives in an overly isolated, bubble-like world, making it necessary to bring in outsiders, especially as “those in the East are rising with straight backs and broad shoulders.” Mr. Orban also emphasized that the US plays a key role in global peace, noting that when there is a strong pro-peace president, the world is peaceful, and when the president is weak or pro-war, chaos and conflict follow. “Donald Trump has already been president, and the world was safer during his time,” PM Orban said.

We need peace, and we need a president who will bring peace,

– he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski following the Hungarian-North Macedonian government summit in Ohrid, September 27, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)