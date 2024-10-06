Fidesz Reveals How Migrants Will Be Transported to Brussels

"They want us to let them in. We'll let them in, put them on the bus and drop them off at the entrance to Ursula von der Leyen's office. This is our plan," Tamas Menczer told journalists. The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP) alliance also uploaded a video clip of his statement on his social media page. According to Menczer, this debate has absolutely nothing to do with the law. "If this were about the law, we would not be talking about this, because by law we are obliged to defend the border, which we are doing, and that is why we are being attacked politically. So if we look at the law, everybody has known for a long time that we are right. This is about politics," the communications chief said.

He also said that Fidesz-KDNP is committed to the interests and security of the Hungarian people.

Tamas Menczer noted that Hungary used to have a transit zone on the southern border, which was ordered to be shut down, and now their proposal is to have them.

"They said it was a closed transit zone, which was always an outright lie. It was always open towards Serbia. We were told to shut it down. Okay, we did. Then we said that asylum applications can be submitted at the embassy in Belgrade. They said that was no good either. They want us to let them in at all costs. At the same time, we have spent two billion euros so far to protect the border and not let these people in - those who then go on to stab the mother of three at a street party in Germany. Also in Germany, a young boy is murdered, allegedly because he was wearing a necklace with a cross, reports say. We don't want to let these kinds of people in. If they want us to, we'll let them in, put them on buses and take them as a gift," the communications chief explained.