PM Orban: Georgia Voted for Peace

The people of Georgia have made their decision. They did not want to let their country become a second Ukraine, Viktor Orban wrote in his post on social media.

The Hungarian prime minister was received with military honors by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received with military honors by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (r) in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

We will support Georgia's European integration efforts and the development of Hungarian-Georgian relations,

Viktor Orban said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (r) in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)