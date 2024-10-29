TbilisziOrbán Viktorgeorgiai miniszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: Georgia Voted for Peace

Hungary's prime minister is on an official visit in Tbilisi. Hungary will continue to support Georgia's European integration, Viktor Orban stressed in a Facebook post.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 29. 11:12
ORBÁN Viktor; KOBAHIDZE, Irakli
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (r) in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The people of Georgia have made their decision. They did not want to let their country become a second Ukraine, Viktor Orban wrote in his post on social media.

The Hungarian prime minister was received with military honors by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi.

A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnököt (b) katonai tiszteletadással fogadja Irakli Kobakhidze georgiai miniszterelnök (j) Tbilisziben 2024. október 29-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Fischer Zoltán)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received with military honors by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (r) in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024  (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

We will support Georgia's European integration efforts and the development of Hungarian-Georgian relations,

Viktor Orban said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (r) in Tbilisi on October 29, 2024 (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekGeorgia

„Választási csalások” Georgiában

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha a liberális ellenzék nyert volna, akkor az Európai Bizottság most a demokrácia diadalát és a szabad, tisztességes választásokat ünnepelné.

