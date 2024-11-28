Evidence Shows Peter Magyar Is Brussels's Pick

"The pro-war deal between the EPP, the S&D and Renew Europe is written proof that the European People's Party and the European Left have betrayed their voters in order to retain power," Laszlo Donfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. "However, the coalition itself is not surprising given that a study shows that they have already voted together 80 percent of the time. As for the timing, the EP yesterday decided to approve the European Commission, which guarantees the status quo, and the cooperation of the three political groups was essential for achieving this," the expert explained.

The real purpose of the document is to prevent the change that European citizens voted for and to keep power in the hands of the Brussels elite. That is why it includes all the issues that are important to them: federalism, pro-war and pro-migration stand, the rule of law blackmail,

Laszlo Dornfeld highlighted.

In the document, they reiterate their "unwavering support to Ukraine to retain its sovereignty and regain its territorial integrity", which even the most optimistic experts say is impossible in the current war situation, the analyst pointed out.

Ukraine is no longer able to achieve this goal on its own, and could only turn around the current state of the war with direct Western intervention. French President Emmanuel Macron has made such statements earlier, and apparently the Brussels elite has not yet given up the idea. What is certain is that they would continue to finance the senseless war and uphold the failed sanctions policy,

the expert outlined the frightening scenario.

With regard to the future of the European Union, the federalism of the signatories can hardly be questioned, since the last point in their statement says that that they are committed to moving towards an "ever closer union", that is, in practice, the ultimate goal is the creation of the United States says of Europe, Laszlo Dornfeld pointed out.

The document explicitly talks about changes to the Treaties, and we know what that would imply: the abolition of the right to veto of the member states and the further increase in the power of federalist institutions. The ultimate aim is to wrest all power from the hands of the member states and take away their sovereignty,

the expert emphasized.

Pushing the migration pact through was the last inglorious moment in the previous five-year term, when Brussels was able to bring most of the member state governments into line. Since then, Germany, the main proponent, has closed its borders precisely because of the failure of the common migration policy, the analyst said, highlighting the self-contradiction of Western ambitions.

It is clear that this policy has failed, and the voters have turned against it, with Italy, after France and Germany, now showing that the situation is out of control. But for the Brussels elite, ideology is more important than reality,

he added.

The rule of law issue has long been weaponized by Brussels, and "restoring" it - as mentioned in the document - was seen in Poland: imprisonment and harassment of opposition MPs, unlawful removal of state officials, occupation of public television by thugs.

This is the task that the people picked by Brussels agree to do regardless of party logo

Laszlo Dornfeld underlined.

According to the expert, point eight in the pact also makes clear that financial blackmail will continue, as the document states that the EU budget "must be protected" from member states that violate the principles of the rule of law.

So the money we are entitled to is only 'protected' from us when it is arbitrarily withheld or sent to Ukraine. Much like when Peter Magyar 'protects' his wife by secretly making audio recordings of their conversation,

the analyst noted.

Laszlo Dornfeld believes that the EPP is playing a double game, but the ultimate winner is mostly one man, Manfred Weber, the party's president. Having been unable to run for the top Commission post once again, he can console himself with the fact that he has become an unavoidable figure in Brussels politics.

While he allies in unprincipled fashion with the Left, he continues to try to present himself as a right-winger to the outside world, and thus continues to rub elbows in spectacular fashion with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. But like everyone else he comes in contact with, he merely wants to use her for his own ends. His real attitude regarding the Right is evident by his support for the "cordon sanitaire" against the Patriots, i.e. their illegal exclusion from all positions, in defiance of the will of twenty million voters,

the expert explained.

In Brussels, we can already see that the Magyar-Gyurcsany [Tisza-Democratic Coalition (DK)] coalition pact has been sealed, and we should have no doubts that this could easily happen here at home at some point, too,

the analyst pointed out.

Although DK will not vote in favor of the new commission, the reason is not that they disagree with the coalition document, but because it would mean Oliver Varhelyi again becomes a commissioner. In other words, even within the European Commission, they are seeking out where the Hungarian national interests could be betrayed, stressed Laszlo Dornfeld.

The expert notes that from his actions so far, it is quite obvious that Peter Magyar is a puppet of Brussels.

The true colors of his Tisza Party were made clear in Brussels: by attacking the Hungarian government's utility bill cuts, wearing Ukrainian flag T-shirts, continuing support for the migration pact and financial support for the LGBTQ lobby. Perhaps it was no coincidence that Peter Magyar called his own MEPs "Soros agents", to recall one of the milder terms the party chief used,

the analyst from the Center for Fundamental Rights said.

Cover photo: European People's Party (EPP) President Manfred Weber (L) and Hungarian Tisza Party President Peter Magyar (R) (Photo: AFP)