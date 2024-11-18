Pay Is Sufficient to Silence MEPs as Per Peter Magyar's Orders

This time the chairman of the Hungarian opposition Tisza Party can be heard lambasting - punctuated by obscene terminology - his own party's European Parliamentary candidates. In one of the recordings, Peter Magyar was outraged that his candidate had made a statement to the press despite his explicit orders forbidding it. He called the person brain-dead, adding that

I wrote in Hungarian that he could not comment. I understand that he is a Soros agent and does not speak Hungarian...

He then explained that their standings in the campaign were too good and that their candidates could only harm them, which is why it would be better if they did not speak out and jeopardize the outcome.

In the other part of the recording, Magyar was talking to his now ex-girlfriend specifically about Viktor Weisz. He said the party's MEP candidate was "totally unfit to be a politician, but would be good as a photographer". When Evelin Vogel asked the party chief if he liked Weisz, Magyar replied,

I don't like either of them, they are all so untalented.

He then goes on to explain that they [the Tisza Party] didn't have the opportunity or the time to select better, more qualified people, and that his candidates have contributed nothing to the campaign. To Vogel's suggestion that they may have added something to the campaign, Magyar reacted irritably,

But they can't, because they're all incompetent, none of them can speak. One of them is holding the microphone like this, and is shaking like this, he was totally done,

he disparaged his own candidate.