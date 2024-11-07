Pro-War Forces Unite Against Oliver Varhelyi, Requiring Answers to Further Questions

Hungarian Commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi's nomination was not immediately approved at the Wednesday session of the European Parliament, but he was required to answer further written questions. The decision concerning the health and animal welfare portfolio was made by the coordinators in the relevant committees after a three-and-a-half hour hearing, with the left-wing and liberal EP groups demanding additional assurances regarding the approach of the Hungarian nominee.

Socialist and liberal MEPs, especially from Renew Europe and the Greens, were critical of Varhelyi's answers, particularly on women's rights and abortion.

The issue of reproductive rights does fall within the EU competencies, as it is fundamentally not a health issue, but a social and constitutional one, Varhelyi stated.

However, Greens MEP Sara Matthieu, coordinator of the EP Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, cited a lack of empathy in response to the commissioner-designate's statement.

The questions also concerned the candidate's health policy plans and political links to Hungary, particularly his ties with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Although the European People's Party (EPP) proposed to green light the hearing, a compromise was reached, with the EPP also supporting a second round of written questions in order to avoid political divisions.

Varhelyi highlighted that his goal is to bring pharmaceutical production back to Europe and to protect the European population against imported food from third countries that poses a health risk. He also stressed the importance of animal welfare issues and the need to develop animal welfare regulations in cooperation with stakeholders.

The political pressure remains palpable as the candidate has until early next week to respond to further questions. After that, the committee coordinators will evaluate the answers and if they fail to reach a two-thirds majority, the decision may be referred to the entire EP committees, where Varhelyi's nomination will be decided by a simple majority.

According to Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor, the procedure is politically motivated. As he pointed out:

As we have predicted, the European People's Party has concluded a pact with the left-wing EP groups, requiring Hungarian Commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi to answer further questions rather than immediately confirming his nomination.

"It is a serious circumstance and characteristic of their democratic attitude that the decision on this was made before Oliver Varhelyi's confirmation hearing," he added.

"By doing this they have made the confirmation hearings a part of the regular political pressure campaigns," he said, highlighting that Oliver Varhelyi's hearing lasted more than three hours, and he has already demonstrated his experience and expertise. "It's too bad the MEPs questioning him didn't care about any of this," he added.

Europe deserves more than this. And so does Hungary. And democracy,

the MEP said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi at the confirmation hearing in Brussels (Photo: Sandor Csudai)