The Schemer Is on His Way Out

At an event on Tuesday, the US ambassador to Budapest spoke publicly about plans to step down as ambassador in mid-January. This was announced in the US Embassy newsletter on Wednesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 21. 15:56
David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, gives an interview in Beregdaroc, eastern Hungary, on May 3, 2023, during his visit to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border region (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
Traditionally, before the inauguration of a new president, US ambassadors submit their resignations, and until the arrival of the new ambassador, the Charge d'Affaires who is second-in-command at embassies, heads the US missions, Origo wrote.

 

According to the Hungarian Conservative, following Donald Trump's landslide victory, the new president will be appointing the new successor to Biden's ambassador. The three potential candidates are Nancy Brinker, David Cornstein and Bryan Leib, two of whom have previously served as US ambassadors to Hungary.

Cover photo: David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, gives an interview in Beregdaroc, eastern Hungary, on May 3, 2023, during his visit to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border region (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
 

