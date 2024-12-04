FM Szijjarto: Hungary's Government Advocates for Peace Talks in Both Brussels and Moscow

FM Szijjarto responded to journalists' questions at a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, according to a statement by Hungary's foreign ministry. He underlined that during his visit to Moscow the previous day - as part of Hungary's ongoing peace mission - he presented a clear position. He expressed hope that his discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would contribute to a swift resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

We must acknowledge that the pro-war forces have launched one desparate, last-ditch effort in order to block the peace efforts before January 20,

– Mr. Szijjarto emphasized. He warned that the irresponsible decisions made since the U.S. presidential election have created a dual situation: while the war's end appears closer than ever in the past thousand days, the risk of escalation is also at its highest.

The reason I traveled to Moscow and then came here today, is to represent the same position in both Moscow and at NATO's headquarters, that nothing irreversible should happen before January 20 that would hinder peace, or make it impossible,

– he stressed.

I advocated for a ceasefire and peace talks in Moscow, and I am doing the same here in Brussels. I say the same thing everywhere, and I represent the same position,

– he added.

Although I would refrain from interpreting my negotiating partners’ stance, I can reveal that when I argued for peace, Foreign Minister Lavrov was not dismissive,

– Mr. Szijjarto continued. He also highlighted a recurring message in NATO discussions: the importance of keeping communication channels open, which is something that needs to happen, in practice.

This is something I practice […] and I'm deeply sorry that others are working on shutting down the communication channels, which amounts to abandoning any hope for peace,

– he noted. Mr. Szijjarto further stressed a key objective of the NATO meeting: to reiterate the existence of red lines, even though some are trying to deny them.

This is crucial, all the more so because we drew out these red lines together two and a half to three years ago, in this very building, […] during a similar foreign ministers’ meeting,

– he racelled.

One of the red lines was that NATO must not become a party to this conflict. Yet, many are now behaving in a way that contradicts this commitment,

– Mr. Szijjarto cautioned.

My goal in the next few days is to ensure that these red lines are maintained and not crossed, so that NATO does not become involved in the Russia-Ukraine war,

– he added.

I sincerely hope that Secretary-General Stoltenberg will focus on achieving peace rather than aligning with those pouring huge tanks full of gasoline on the fire. From here in Brussels, or across the ocean, the situation may appear to be different, but living next door to this war for nearly three years is no joke,

– Mr. Szijjarto declared.

At the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, Foreign Minister Szijjarto also emphasized Hungary's stance on the Middle East crisis, the protection of Christian communities, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source:Facebook)