Six Months When We Made Europe Great

Janos Boka, Hungary's EU Affairs Minister, reflected on the key moments of Hungary’s EU presidency in a post shared on social media.

2024. 12. 31. 10:07
Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Under the title Six Months When We Made Europe Great, Mr. Boka revisited the significant milestones achieved during Hungary’s term at the helm of the European Union presidency.

The minister highlighted the European Parliament’s plenary session on October 8, where he represented the Hungarian presidency in debates about the upcoming European Council meeting. He also pointed to the session held the following day, 

where Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented the program of Hungary’s EU presidency.

On October 9, key legislation finalized under Hungary’s presidency was signed with the President of the European Parliament. These laws strengthen the EU’s single market protections and enhance its capacity to respond swiftly to market emergencies.

October 15 was another landmark date for Hungary’s EU presidency, marked by two significant events. First, within the framework of the Reform and Growth Instrument, reform programs for Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia were approved, unlocking a 6-billion-euro support package for these countries.

Second, on the same day, the EU Council approved a declaration supporting Jewish life and combating antisemitism.

Today, unity is particularly important to preserve the culture and heritage of Europe’s Jewish communities,

− concluded Mr. Boka in his post.

