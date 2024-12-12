"The Ukrainian Side Still Follows Biden Administration Orders, Eager For War"

As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared the news on his social media platform, where he wrote:
At the end of Hungary’s EU presidency, we made another effort for peace. We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner swap. How sad it is that President Zelensky clearly rejected and ruled out this idea today. We did what we could!
– PM Orban wrote.
Daniel Deak, leading analyst of the 21st Century Institute,told Magyar Nemzet that PM Viktor Orban had relaunched his peace mission. It is in this context that he met with Pope Francis and US President-elect Donald Trump, spoke on the phone with the Russian president, and will visit Turkey on Thursday to negotiate with President Erdogan.