"The Ukrainian Side Still Follows Biden Administration Orders, Eager For War"

"After the U.S. elections, it became clear that a shift had occurred in the Western world. With the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, a pro-peace turn is taking place. Donald Trump has made it clear that achieving peace and ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be his top foreign policy priority after January 20. Thus, PM Viktor Orban’s room for maneuver has expanded, becoming a figure who is willing to engage with the Russian, Ukrainian, and American sides," Mr. Deak added. The analyst emphasized the significant role Mr. Orban plays in ending the war, taking on the role of mediator, mentor, and proposer. This is why it is especially interesting to see that President Zelensky rejected PM Orban’s proposal as the head of the EU presidency for a Christmas ceasefire."

It seems that the Ukrainian side wants to wait until January 20 and is still following the instructions of the current Biden administration, maintaining a pro-war stance. Only after January 20, when the new U.S. administration comes into power, will they likely be willing to discuss a ceasefire and peace talks. Until then, they remain in a feverish state of war,

– the analyst stated. Mr. Deak also emphasized that

From a political standpoint, it is practically not in Zelensky’s interest to end this war right now, because if the war ends, elections must be held in Ukraine, and according to polls, he would lose this election. As long as the war continues, Zelensky is guaranteed to stay in the presidential position.

