Deputy Minister: We Take Every Threat Seriously, and We Will Protect Every Hungarian Citizen

"Unfortunately, migration has made terror threats a regular occurrence in Europe,” Bence Retvari said in his latest video published on the Hungarian government’s social media page.

Mr. Retvari stated that it is not just Hungarian schools that have faced threats, as similar incidents have also occurred in schools across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, and Austria in recent months.

The deputy minister recalled numerous incidents in which migrants attacked peaceful Europeans with knives, firearms, or even drove vehicles into Christmas markets, committing acts of terrorism in other ways.

Deputy Interior Minister Mr. Retvari emphasized:

We take every threat seriously. We'll protect every Hungarian citizen, and we will not comply with Brussels’ demands to resettle migrants.

Mr. Retvari added that Brussels has been attacking Hungary for years because the Hungarian government refuses to resettle migrants.

During the past ten years when Hungary kept protecting the EU's external borders, it received not a single cent of support from Brussels. Instead, as a punishment, Hungary was given a coercive fine of 1 million euros a day for safeguarding the borders,”

– the deputy minister highlighted.

The opposition plays from Brussels' hymn sheet

Mr. Retvari called it particularly outrageous that the Hungarian opposition, "playing from Brussels’ hymn shet," unanimously supports the Brussels grand coalition, from the Democratic Coalition (DK) all the way to the Tisza Party. He explained: “There is a grand coalition in Brussels regarding the migration pact and migration policies, with the European People’s Party, the liberals, the greens, and the socialists all demanding the implementation of the pact.”

– "And sadly, Hungarian politicians and delegates belonging to these parties—whether from DK or Tisza—are voting in favor of proposals that allocate additional resources for implementing the migration pact, thereby accelerating its enforcement,” the politician stated.

Brussels would like a puppet government in Hungary, filled with their tried and tested politicians who act as voting machines in Brussels, approving every migration proposal without resistance. These politicians do not wish to protect Hungary but seek to hand it over to Brussels’ pro-migration policies,

– Mr. Retvari declared.