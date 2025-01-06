Hungary to Reopen Damascus Embassy

Hungary's foreign minister highlighted that, in recent weeks, much of the world's attention has been focused on the events in Syria.

As the armed clashes have recently abated and the local security situation in Syria has stabilised, we decided to repoen the Hungarian embassy in Damascus,

– FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized, adding that the restoration of Hungary's presence in the country would allow gaining first-hand, credible information about local developments and an opportunity to represent Hungary's political stance, as well as the interests of Hungarian citizens, whenever necessary. Hungary has a vested interest in the stability and peace of the Middle East and pays special heed to Christian communities living in the region, to which it continues to provide humanitarian aid, he added.

We always raise our voice firmly for respecting the rights of Christian communities, and such is the case in Syria, too,

– Mr. Szijjarto emphasized.

In line with our policies, Hungary's ambassador to Syria was the first, and so far the only Western diplomat to meet the leaders of the two largest Christian denominations, to be briefed on how their communities had fared during the events of the past weeks,

– he wrote.

The church leaders had thanked Hungary for its support of Syrian Christians, and for the solidarity, which is unfortunately a dwindling commodity among European countries in these uncertain times,

- FM Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, December 17, 2024 (Photo: MTI / Tamas Purger)